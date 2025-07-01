Delhi cloud seeding project postponed to August-end due to monsoon showers: Govt Following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of the current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window -- August 30 to September 10 -- when monsoon is expected to recede.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government's ambitious pilot project for cloud seeding, aimed at combating the city's persistent air pollution, has now been pushed to the end of August. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made the announcement on Tuesday and attributed the postponement to the ongoing monsoon rains that have been drenching the capital. Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa explained that the current weather conditions are not conducive to successful cloud seeding operations. "With the monsoon in full swing, there's a real possibility that the seeding process may not yield the desired impact. Hence, we’ve decided to defer the project," he said.

The project was initially scheduled to take place between July 4 and July 11. However, Sirsa had already hinted last week that conditions before July 3 were not suitable for initiating the experiment. He said the delay is a strategic move to ensure that the efforts and resources invested in the project bring tangible results.

Project postponed to August-end

However, following consultations with meteorological experts and in light of the current weather patterns, the project team proposed a revised window -- August 30 to September 10 -- when monsoon is expected to recede. Sirsa said this new period is likely to offer more suitable cloud formations for the seeding process. "All permissions have already been taken, and necessary authorisations, including aerial work clearance from DGCA, have been secured. The operation will follow all safety and environmental guidelines," Sirsa said, adding that no photographers will be allowed during the process to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures.

It is to be noted here that the operation was to be conducted by the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, in coordination with experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), using a Cessna 206-H aircraft (VT-IIT).

What is cloud seeding?

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that involves dispersing substances -- usually silver iodide, potassium iodide, or dry ice -- into the atmosphere to encourage cloud formation and stimulate rainfall. The process aims to enhance precipitation by providing particles around which moisture can condense. Though widely researched and used in countries like the United States and China, cloud seeding remains a developing science in India. In the context of Delhi, authorities see it not only as a way to bring artificial rain but also as a potential tool to settle airborne pollutants and improve air quality during high-pollution periods.

