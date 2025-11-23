Delhi chokes under dense winter smog as AQI plunges to 'severe' and hazardous levels Health experts urge residents to wear N95 masks and avoid outdoor activities, especially in the morning. In response, the Delhi government has enforced GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, introduced staggered office timings, and suspended outdoor activities in schools.

New Delhi:

Delhi continues to struggle under a thick blanket of toxic smog, with pollution levels refusing to dip despite government interventions. The national capital has been engulfed in hazardous air for days, raising serious health concerns for millions of residents—especially children, the elderly, and women.

City wakes up to another day of toxic air

Winter smog has tightened its grip on the capital. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381 at 7 am, placing the air in the 'Very Poor' category. In several pockets, the pollution levels rose even higher.

Thick haze reduced visibility early in the morning, with particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) concentrations reaching dangerous levels.

Where air quality was worst

Several monitoring stations registered alarming AQI numbers:

Bawana: 435 (Severe)

Anand Vihar: 429 (Very Poor)

Punjabi Bagh: 411 (Severe)

Patparganj: 401 (Severe)

Chandni Chowk: 390

Dwarka Sector-8: 386

ITO: 384

RK Puram: 397

Pusa: 360

NSIT Dwarka: 313 (Lowest in Delhi)

Famous landmarks such as India Gate and Kartavya Path recorded an AQI of 388, signalling widespread deterioration in air quality across central Delhi.

NCR fares no better

Air quality in the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) remained equally poor:

Noida: 390 (Very Poor)

Greater Noida: 380 (Very Poor)

Ghaziabad: 426 (Severe)

Toxic smog extended beyond Delhi, blanketing large parts of the NCR and worsening respiratory conditions for residents.

Health experts sound alarm

Doctors warn that stepping outdoors without protection can be dangerous. Medical experts recommend:

Wearing N95 masks when outside

Avoiding morning walks or outdoor exercise

Minimising exposure to polluted air, especially for risk groups

The polluted air is particularly harmful for children, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

Government implements GRAP stage 3 measures

In response to the alarming pollution levels, the Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) have enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 restrictions. These include:

50% work-from-home advisory for private offices

Staggered office timings for MCD and GNCTD staff

Suspension of all outdoor sports or physical activities in schools

Continuous air quality monitoring by officials

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the administration is keeping a close watch and implementing urgent steps to curb emissions.

Residents struggle as relief seems distant

Despite multiple measures, Delhiites continue to face hazardous pollution daily. The persistent smog layer has made breathing difficult and daily life challenging for millions. Until weather patterns improve or emissions reduce significantly, experts believe the capital may have to endure yet more days of toxic air.