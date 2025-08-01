Delhi: Child falls into open sewer in Vasant Kunj area, rescue operation underway | Video Delhi: Alongside the fire department, a specialised team from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, led by the team leader and comprising three divers, initiated the rescue efforts.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police received a PCR call reporting a distressing incident in the Vasant Kunj area on Thursday (July 31) at around 1:24 pm where a child fell into an open sewer. According to local children present at the spot, they witnessed the child slipping into the sewer.

Urgent rescue operation initiated

Immediately following the report, a coordinated search and rescue effort was launched. A JCB machine was brought in to clear the sewer and remove debris to facilitate the rescue. The fire tender and a four-member team from the Vasant Kunj Fire Station promptly reached the location to assist.

Specialised teams join the effort

In addition to the fire department, a team from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), including the team leader and three divers, commenced the rescue operation. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), along with four sanitation workers, were also actively involved in the ongoing search and rescue activities.

Joint efforts to locate and secure the child

All teams are working in unison to locate the child and ensure a safe rescue. Despite intensive efforts, the identity of the child has not yet been established.

CCTV footage shows child playing

Available CCTV footage captures the child playing in the vicinity before the incident, but does not show the moment of the fall itself. Authorities continue to focus all resources on the rescue operation with the hope of safely recovering the child at the earliest.

More details are awaited in this regard.