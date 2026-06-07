Delhi: 2 puppies die after fire engulfs house in New Friends Colony; several rescued | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out at a residential house in New Friends Colony, Delhi at around 3:40 PM on Sunday afternoon. The incident prompted an immediate emergency response from the fire services. Several fire tenders were quickly sent to the spot after the alert was received. Firefighters from Delhi Fire Services reached the location and began rescue and evacuation operations without delay.

Several members of the family were found trapped inside the building, including those on the third floor. Fire personnel managed to safely evacuate four children and two adults. Two pet dogs, however, died after being trapped in the blaze.

The fire originated from an air conditioning unit and quickly spread to nearby household items.

"We received the call at 3:38 PM. The building was filled with smoke. Some people were trapped; we rescued eight of them—four children and four adults. We used a ladder to bring them to safety. They weren't seriously hurt, so they were left here; they refused to go to the hospital. There were two puppies, but they died on the spot,” Station Officer Phool Singh Meena said.

“The fire started on the upper ground floor; it originated from an AC unit and spread to household items. The fire has been put out. There is no longer any dangerous situation. The rescue operation is complete, the fire is out, and everything is under control. A total of four vehicles came from our station,” he added.

Fire damages several shops in J-K’s Poonch

A major fire broke out early on Sunday morning in the Bufliaz central market area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, damaging nearly a dozen shops. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The blaze started around 5 am along the Mughal Road, where most of the affected shops were made of wood and tin, allowing the fire to spread quickly from one unit to another.

Local residents were the first to respond and immediately began efforts to control the flames. Personnel from the Indian Army and CRPF soon joined them, and later the Fire and Emergency Services team reached the spot to assist in bringing the situation under control.

According to a fire department official, the fire was contained within about 30 minutes, which helped limit further destruction in the busy market area.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit in one of the shops. The flames then spread rapidly to neighbouring structures.

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