Manish Sisodia's property attachment by ED has nothing to do with any scam: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday spoke on the sidelines of properties of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attached by ED and asserted that it has nothing to do with the "so-called liquor scam" and is an attempt to defame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He further alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) had some TV channels air the news that Sisodia's properties worth Rs 52 crore had been attached by it.

"There is no scam"

"We have been saying for the last one year that there is no scam. The Prime Minister is not able to digest AAP's fantastic work in Delhi. His only objective is to create hurdles in the work of AAP through ED, CBI and police and defame AAP," Kejriwal charged.

He further claimed that the properties of Manish Sisodia attached by ED were two flats- one of them bought for Rs 5 lakh in 2004-05 and another for Rs 65 lakh in 2018.

A bank account was also attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also attached a bank account in the name of Sisodia with Rs 11 lakh in it. "This has no connection with the so called liquor scam. These were already declared in Sisodia's election affidavit and his income tax returns," he said.

He further lashed out at the Centre and charged it for aiming to defame the AAP and its leader.

Atishi lashed out at BJP

Accusing the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Centre of spreading lies about jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Manish Sisodia, Senior AAP leader Atishi said they were trying to defame him. This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has attached two immovable assets owned by Sisodia and his wife, apart from bank deposits worth Rs 11.49 lakh, in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

At a press conference here, Atishi alleged that as per an ED document, Sisodia has assets worth Rs 81 lakh. "The BJP is spreading lies about Delhi's former deputy CM Manish Sisodia by telling the media that the ED attached Manish Sisodia's assets amounting to Rs 52 crores in the excise case, whereas the ED document says that Sisodia has total assets of Rs 81 lakh only," she said. The AAP leader further alleged that the BJP is "trying to defame Sisodia" and asserted that her party was "not scared of the Centre and its agencies".