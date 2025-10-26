Chhath Puja 2025: Traffic diversions, heavy congestion expected across Delhi | Check alternate routes here Delhi: The advisory urged residents to avoid parking their vehicles along roadside areas near Chhath ghats or on narrow approach routes to water bodies. It also called on citizens to stay vigilant and promptly inform nearby police personnel about any suspicious individuals or unattended objects.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Chhath Puja 2025, which will be celebrated across the city from the afternoon of October 27 (Monday) to the morning of October 28 (Tuesday). Authorities have informed that special traffic arrangements and diversions will be enforced to ensure smooth movement and safety of devotees during the two-day festival.

Officials cautioned commuters about possible heavy congestion near major water bodies and ponds across the city, particularly in East, Central/North, South/South-East, North-West/Outer, and West Delhi- where large gatherings are expected at Chhath ghats for rituals and offerings.

Key roads likely to experience traffic delays

The advisory specifically mentions that the following routes are likely to face significant congestion during the celebration period-

MB Road

Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road

Agra Canal Road

Road number 13

Motorists have been urged to avoid these stretches and instead use alternate routes or public transportation options, especially the Delhi Metro, to minimize delays and crowding.

Diversions announced in several areas

Traffic diversions will also be implemented around the Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, and Khajuri Khas areas. The police have advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly and allow additional time for their journeys.

Safety and vigilance measures

The advisory further appealed to residents not to park vehicles on the roadside near Chhath ghats or along narrow routes leading to water bodies. In addition, citizens have been asked to remain alert and report any suspicious person or object immediately to nearby police personnel.

Delhi Traffic police urges cooperation

The Delhi Traffic Police has called upon the public to extend full cooperation to ensure a safe and orderly celebration. Regular updates on traffic diversions and congestion points will be provided through the official Delhi Traffic Police social media handles throughout the Chhath Puja period.