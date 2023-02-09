Delhi: Catering staff beaten to death after he fails to come up with plates in Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Catering staff beaten to death

In a shocking incident, two men beat a catering staff to death as failed to come up with food plates for DJ workers at a private function in Rohini sector-12, Delhi, a police official said.

The argument over plates led to a violent fight between him and two other people and he was hit on his head with a plastic crate, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said.

Prashant Vihar Police Station got a call reporting a fight behind Sawariyan Tent near Japanese Park in Sector-12 of Rohini at 12.58 am Thursday, he added.

Witnessed told police that the victim, dentified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Prem Nagar, Kirari, was critically injured in the fight with attackers and his friends took him to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Prashant Vihar Police Station, they said.

Investigation so far has revealed that four people were present at the spot when the fight happened, police said.

Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all suspects is being ascertained. Multiple teams have been constituted to nab the two accused who are absconding, police added.

(With PTI input)

