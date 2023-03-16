Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: Case registered against man for hitting daughter-in-law with brick in Prem Nagar area | WATCH.

Delhi crime news : Delhi Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly hitting his daughter-in-law on her head with a brick, an official said on Thursday (March 16).A video of the incident which occurred in Prem Nagar area on Tuesday (March 14), has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman (daughter-in-law) is seen walking in a street when a man (father-in-law) comes with a brick in his hand and threatens her. Following a brief conversation between the two, the man hits the woman on head with the brick when she tries to leave. Kajal has received around 17 stitches on her head.

The woman's father has filed a complaint in Prem Nagar Police station in this regard. She was married to Praveen Kumar and was going for a job interview when this incident happened. The woman was taken to hospital by her husband. After gaining consciousness in the hospital, she narrated the episode to her father.

A senior police official said that the accused has been identified and a case has been registered. A case has been filed against Kajal's father-in-law based on a complaint filed by her parents who live in Faridabad, officials said.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Man stabbed to death by sister's ex-husband in Kalyanpuri