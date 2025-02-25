Delhi: Car falls into pit after portion of road caves in Dwarka, AAP leader takes a jibe at BJP | Video Moments after the car fell into the pit in Dwarka, the locals gathered at the spot and rescued two persons stuck inside the vehicle.

A portion of a service lane caved in near KM Chowk in Dwarka''s sector 12, Delhi on Monday night. A car fell into the pit, causing chaos on the road. However, no official statement has come out on the incident. Locals rescued two persons from the car.

Former AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav slammed the BJP, saying people have to endure it for the entire five.

"Immediately after taking oath today, BJP started working at a rapid pace. This is KM Chowk of Dwarka in Matiala assembly constituency, where from MP to MLA and Municipal Councilor, all are from BJP. People of Delhi should be alert and prepared, they have to endure for the entire five years. KM Chowk, Sector 12, Dwarka Matiala Assembly Constituency," he post read.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets officials to review status of raods

Meanwhile, on February 22, newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers met with PWD and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to review the status of roads and water supply in the city.

"An important meeting was held with the officials of Delhi Jal Board and PWD. Water related issues were discussed in detail with the officials of Jal Board, in which various aspects were discussed. At the same time, a discussion was held with PWD officials regarding the condition of broken roads and drains, in which necessary improvements were discussed. We are continuously working for the convenience and development of Delhiites," the chief minister posted on X.

BJP blames previous AAP government for damaged roads

BJP blamed the previous AAP government for the poor condition of roads, shortage of drinking water, supply of dirty water, sewer overflows and choked drains in the city and campaigned in the elections over the issues.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, who visited Khajuri Chowk, said roads are broken everywhere in Delhi. "The entire Cabinet is on the roads. The CM has ordered that all officers will have to work 24 hours. The problems of roads and water and sewer will have to be fixed. Arvind Kejriwal's culture of not working has ended and all officers will have to change according to Modi ji's work culture," he added.

(With agencies inputs)