Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: Car coming from opposite direction hits Celerio;1 dead, 4 injured

Delhi: Car coming from opposite direction hits Celerio;1 dead, 4 injured

The incident that took place during the intervening night of January 15-16 is said to be due to the overspeeding car and dense fog.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 10:37 IST
Remains of mangled car
Image Source : ANI Remains of mangled car

A 40-year-old man died after his car hit another car on Salim Garh Road, near Jheel Cut, before the Geeta Colony Flyover in the PS Kotwali area, during the intervening night of January 15-16. One of the four injured is said to be in serious condition at Trauma Centre. Police are investigating the matter.

Gaurav Malhotra, who was behind the wheels of a Maruti Swift car, met with an accident after hitting a white Celereo. Both the 4-wheelers were found in severely damaged condition at the scene.   

Upon initial inquiry, it was revealed that the Celereo was hit by the Swift from the opposite carriageway, damaging the middle road divider. Swift car's driver, Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar was declared dead. Four others, Sumit, Saurav and 2 unknown have sustained injuries out of which one unknown is in serious condition at Trauma Centre. 

Legal action is being taken.

Related Stories
Maharashtra: Two die after car tyre bursts on Nashik Trimbakeshwar Road | WATCH

Maharashtra: Two die after car tyre bursts on Nashik Trimbakeshwar Road | WATCH

UP: 4 including 2 children, women killed in devastating car accident in Budaun

UP: 4 including 2 children, women killed in devastating car accident in Budaun

Maharashtra: 3 killed, 6 injured after car rams into stationary truck in Nagpur

Maharashtra: 3 killed, 6 injured after car rams into stationary truck in Nagpur

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News