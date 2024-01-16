Delhi: Car coming from opposite direction hits Celerio;1 dead, 4 injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Remains of mangled car

A 40-year-old man died after his car hit another car on Salim Garh Road, near Jheel Cut, before the Geeta Colony Flyover in the PS Kotwali area, during the intervening night of January 15-16. One of the four injured is said to be in serious condition at Trauma Centre. Police are investigating the matter.

Gaurav Malhotra, who was behind the wheels of a Maruti Swift car, met with an accident after hitting a white Celereo. Both the 4-wheelers were found in severely damaged condition at the scene.

Upon initial inquiry, it was revealed that the Celereo was hit by the Swift from the opposite carriageway, damaging the middle road divider. Swift car's driver, Gaurav Malhotra, a resident of Laxmi Nagar was declared dead. Four others, Sumit, Saurav and 2 unknown have sustained injuries out of which one unknown is in serious condition at Trauma Centre.

Legal action is being taken.