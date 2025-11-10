Delhi car blast: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to tragedy, 'Those responsible must receive the maximum punishment' Asaduddin Owaisi gave his first reaction to the horrific car blast at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The AIMIM President was 'disturbed' to hear the development and called for 'maximum punishment under the law' for those responsible for the incident.

New Delhi:

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), gave his first reaction to the horrific car blast incident at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday, November 10.

"Very disturbed by the news of the Red Fort blast. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and patience for those who lost their dear ones. I hope for a thorough and swift investigation. Those responsible for this condemnable act must receive the maximum punishment under the law," Owaisi wrote on his social media.

The blast took place at 6:52 PM at the Red Fort Metro Station Gate 1, leaving more than 10 killed and several others injured. The incident took place in an i20 car, in which a few other people were also travelling. The explosion took place in the rear part of the vehicle. But no crater or pit was found at the site after the blast, and nails or wires were found embedded in the bodies of those injured. So far, this pattern has not been seen in any terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle, which was coming to a red light, New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed.

"Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards red light, passengers were there, and that other vehicles got affected. All the agencies, Delhi Police, FSL, NIA, NSG teams came, they are taking stock of the situation. An investigation is going on; you will be updated. Some deaths happened, few people got injured, you will be updated on that. The situation is being regularly monitored. The Home Minister is being regularly briefed," Golcha told the media a little after the blast.

Meanwhile, Congress Leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reacted to the tragic car blast at the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday. Gandhi stated that he stands with the 'bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.'

"The news of the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is profoundly sorrowful," Gandhi wrote on his X account.

"In this hour of grief, I stand with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and express my deepest condolences to them. I hope for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.