Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets public relations department | CHECK updated list with Portfolio

Image Source : PTI Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets new portfolio

Delhi cabinet reshuffle: In a cabinet reshuffle, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday allotted cabinet minister Atishi another portfolio of the Public Relations department. The Public Relations department was previously held by Kailash Gahlot. No other changes were made to the cabinet of six ministers.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena in consultation with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allocated the public relations department to Atishi, officials said on Thursday. “In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate the portfolio of Public Relations Department to Ms Atishi Marlena, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding,” a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) read.

It also said that the move is "subject to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 promulgated on May 19".

Atishi holds 9 portfolios

Atishi had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education. The latest addition will raise the number of portfolios held by her to nine.

Notably, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were inducted into the Delhi government in March this year following the resignations of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain. Both the AAP leaders are currently lodged in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively.

Here is the updated list of Delhi Cabinet ministers with their Portfolio

Atishi

Education

Women and Child Development

Public Works Department

Power

Art, Culture and Language

Tourism

Training and Technical Education

Public Relations department

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Health

Industries

Services

Urban Development

Water

Irrigation and Flood Control

Vigilance

Kailash Gahlot

Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs

Transport

Administrative Reforms

Information and Technology

Revenue

Finance

Planning

Home and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any Minister

Gopal Rai

General Administration Department

Environment, Forest and Wild Life

Imran Hussain

Food and Supply

Election

Raaj Kumar Anand

Employment

Social Welfare

Labour

SC and ST

Cooperative

Land and Building

Gurudwara Elections

(With agencies input)