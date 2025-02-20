Delhi Cabinet: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma is PWD minister, who gets what | Full list

Advertisement
Delhi Cabinet: Along with CM Rejha Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Delhi CM and Cabinet Ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LG VK Saxena. Image Source : X/@BJP4India
Delhi Cabinet: The newly elected Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has vowed to work tirelessly for the city's development and to fulfil all commitments made to the people during the election campaign. Following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's ninth chief minister, she and her six cabinet ministers performed 'Yamuna Aarti' at Vasudev Ghat on Thursday evening.

The newly formed Delhi Cabinet also held its first meeting after which the Chief Minister announced the allocation of ministerial portfolios. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will oversee crucial departments, including Finance. Meanwhile, Parvesh Verma has been entrusted with key ministries such as PWD, Legislative Affairs, I&FC, Water, and Gurudwara Elections.

Full list of ministers and their portfolios: 

 Ministers  Portfolios
 Rekha Gupta  Chief Minister, Finance, Planning, GAD, WCD, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, I&PR, Vigilance, AR. Any other

department not allocated to other ministers.
 Parvesh Verma  PWD, Water, Legislative Affairs, I&FC, Gurudwara Elections
 Ashish Sood   Home, Power, Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education, and Urban Development
 Manjinder Singh Sirsa  Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, Industries 
   
   
   

 

 

 

