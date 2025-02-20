Delhi Cabinet: Check full schedule of swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Rekha Gupta, ministers Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is the full schedule of the swearing-in ceremony.

The new Delhi government is all set to be set up as the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power after a long 27-year hiatus. Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check the full schedule for the swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers to be held on February 20.

11-12 PM: Guests arrive and take their seats.

12:10 PM: Arrival of Chief Minister designate and Ministers designate. To be received by Chief Secretary and Addl. Chief Secretary (GAD)

12:15 PM: Arrival of Hon'ble Lt. Governor. To be received by Chief Secretary and Addl. Chief Secretary (GAD).

12:20 PM: Arrival of Hon'ble Union Home Minister & other Hon'ble Union Ministers, Hon'ble Chief Ministers and Hon'ble Dy CMs

12:25 PM: Arrival of Hon'ble Prime Minister. To be received by Hon'ble Home Minister and Hon'ble Lt. Governor.

12:28 PM: Hon'ble Union Home Minister and Hon'ble Lt. Governor proceed to the dais after receiving Hon'ble Prime Minister.

12:29 PM: Hon'ble Prime Minister arrives on dais.

12:30 PM: National Anthem (Police Band)

12:31 PM: Secretary to LG seeks permission from Hon'ble Lt. Governor to commence the oath ceremony.

Hon'ble Lt. Governor will be pleased to give his assent.

Secretary to LG request Chief Secretary Delhi to read MHA, Gol notification regarding appointment of Chief Minister, Delhi and Council of Ministers

Chief Secretary reads the notification of appointment of Chief Minister and Ministers issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India.

Chief Secretary requests Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Chief Minister designate.

12.35 PM: Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor administers the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and papers are signed. 12.45 PM Chief Secretary requests Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor to administer the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to the Hon'ble Ministers designate.

Chief Secretary calls out the name of each Hon'ble Minister

Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor administers the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy to each of the Ministers individually and they sign the papers.

12:58 PM: Secretary to LG seeks permission from Hon'ble Lt. Governor to conclude the oath ceremony.

12:59 PM: National Anthem (Police Band)

01:00 PM: Dignitaries disperse from the venue