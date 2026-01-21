Delhi Cabinet approves free cooking gas cylinders for EWS women on Holi: BJP delivers on poll promise Delhi: The program zeroes in on EWS women with valid ration cards, offering free LPG cylinders exclusively for the March Holi celebrations. At an estimated Rs 300 crore, it will benefit thousands by cutting festival cooking costs amid joyous festivities.

New Delhi:

In a festive boost for Delhi's underprivileged households, the Delhi Cabinet has greenlit free cooking gas cylinders for women from economically weaker sections (EWS) ahead of Holi in March. Chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the meeting formalised the initiative, aligning with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election commitments and signaling more welfare measures to come.

Roots in BJP's election manifesto

The proposal echoes a key pledge from the BJP's Delhi assembly polls manifesto: free LPG cylinders on Diwali and Holi for EWS women with ration cards, plus Rs 500 subsidised cylinders for other low-income families. During last November's Municipal Corporation of Delhi by-polls campaign, CM Gupta vowed to honor these promises, including Rs 2,500 monthly aid for poor women, reaffirming the party's focus on tangible relief.

Details of the Holi initiative

Targeted at EWS women holding valid ration cards, the scheme will distribute free cylinders specifically for the March Holi festival. Officials estimate the cost at around Rs 300 crore, covering thousands of beneficiaries and easing kitchen expenses during the celebratory season. This one-time handout builds on similar Diwali plans, promoting year-round support for vulnerable households.

Broader welfare wins under BJP government

The BJP administration has already ticked off several manifesto items since taking office. Highlights include rolling out the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance for comprehensive coverage and launching Atal Canteens, offering nutritious meals at just Rs 5 to the needy. These steps underscore a proactive approach to poverty alleviation, blending immediate aid with long-term accessibility.

CM Rekha Gupta's commitment to poll promises

CM Gupta emphasised during the bypolls that her government stands firm on deliverables, from gas subsidies to financial assistance. This Holi gesture not only fulfills a seasonal promise but also sets the stage for ongoing subsidies and monthly stipends, fostering economic stability for Delhi's EWS women amid rising living costs.