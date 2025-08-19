Delhi Cabinet approves 'Delhi Mitra' app to boost public complaint system: All you need to know The idea for the app came from common citizens who had proposed it through a letter addressed to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Impressed by the initiative, the Cabinet has given its green signal to turn the proposal into reality.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet approved the launch of the "Delhi Mitra" mobile application on Tuesday. The app will allow residents of the national capital to directly register complaints and raise local issues with the government via a seamless online portal. As per officials, the move is seen as a major push towards strengthening the Delhi government’s citizen-centric policies.

Peoples' idea gets green signal

Notably, the idea for the app came from common citizens who had proposed it through a letter addressed to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Impressed by the initiative, the Cabinet has given its green signal to turn the proposal into reality. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the decision as a revolutionary step towards swift redressal of public grievances and a testament to the government’s commitment to people-first governance.

Stipend hike for nursing interns

Earlier in the Day, the Delhi government approved a hike in the stipend for nursing interns after a gap of 27 years, increasing it from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 per month. The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting, will benefit nearly 180 nursing interns from the three nursing colleges attached to the Delhi government's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a health department official told news agency PTI.

The step fulfils a long-pending demand of the nursing students. "Earlier governments ignored this issue for nearly three decades, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government has resolved this disparity," a government note said. "With this increased stipend, we are ensuring respect and dignity for nursing interns," it added. The government said it wants to remunerate nursing interns on par with the MBBS interns.



