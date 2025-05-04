Delhi: Businessman shot near Bhairon Mandir, one arrested, juvenile detained A businessman was shot near Bhairon Mandir in Delhi’s Tilak Marg area, with one accused arrested and a juvenile detained as police continue investigating the motive.

New Delhi:

A businessman was shot near Bhairon Mandir in Delhi’s Tilak Marg area on the night of May 2, in what police have termed an attempted murder. One suspect, identified as Prashant alias Govind (21), has been arrested, while a juvenile involved in the incident has also been detained. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

According to Delhi Police, they received a report around 10 PM on May 2 stating that a man had been admitted to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as RK Singh, told authorities that he was attacked around 9 PM near Bhairon Mandir while returning home from work. Singh, who owns a perfume shop in Tilak Bazar, Chandni Chowk, was reportedly shot at by unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle.

Doctors treating Singh have confirmed that his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Following the incident, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to attempt to murder, as well as relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Six teams were immediately formed by Tilak Marg Police Station to investigate the case.

During the probe, authorities arrested Prashant alias Govind and detained a juvenile, referred to as a JCL (Juvenile in Conflict with Law). Both are suspected to have been directly involved in the attack. Police are currently working to trace and apprehend other suspects who may have been involved.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case to uncover the motive behind this attack and ensure that all individuals involved are brought to justice,” a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

The incident has raised concerns over rising street crime in central Delhi and has prompted a heightened security presence in the area.

(ANI inputs)