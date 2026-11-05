Delhi building collapse: Two MCD engineers suspended, search on for builders after two killed in Chawri Bazaar

In separate office orders, the Deputy Commissioner of the Old Delhi Zone placed two officials, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer, under suspension with immediate effect. The orders cited a prima facie case of serious negligence in the discharge of their duties.

"In view of the recent incident and the developments arising therefrom, and considering the prima facie case of severe dereliction of duty, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry," the orders stated.

The action follows the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station, around 9.50 am on Thursday.

Search on for builders

DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said the identities of the builders have been established and efforts are underway to locate them.

He said the construction was unauthorised and that the police had already sent a letter to the municipal agencies concerned regarding the violation.

"The police were following up on the matter, but the construction work had not been stopped. Singh added that around 10-15 labourers were present at the site when the incident occurred, though the possibility of more workers being there could not be ruled out," he added.

Two killed in incident during Diwali rush in markets

Two people lost their lives after being trapped under the debris, while several others were initially feared trapped, police said. A rescue team from the Delhi Fire Services recovered two bodies from the rubble. Four people were taken to a hospital by locals before fire department teams reached the site, an official said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Multiple teams, including personnel from the Delhi Fire Services, were involved in rescue operations at the site.

A senior MCD official said the plot on which the three-storey building collapsed measured 50 square metres. No building plan had been sanctioned for the structure, and the civic body had not received any complaints regarding the construction.

The official added that although the building was under construction, work had been halted around 15 days ago. Workers were reportedly in the process of removing the support system beneath the roof when the collapse occurred.

Officials said the use of non-engineered construction material that had not properly set may have contributed to the collapse.

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