Delhi budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta to present budget on March 25 | Key announcements expected Delhi Budget Session 2025 will be held from March 24-28, with CM Rekha Gupta presenting the budget on March 25. Key focus areas include women empowerment, education, and infrastructure.

The Delhi Assembly budget session is set to take place from March 24 to March 28, focusing on financial planning and development initiatives for the state. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present the state budget on March 25, followed by a discussion on March 26. The final approval for the budget is expected on March 27.

This budget is crucial for the Delhi government as it will outline financial strategies and priorities for the upcoming year, directly impacting the state’s economic progress. The session is expected to include announcements on various development projects and sector-wise policies.

CM Rekha Gupta attends ABVP women's student Parliament event

Ahead of the budget session, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participated in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Women’s Student Parliament on March 10. Addressing students at the event, she shared her journey from a student leader to the chief minister’s office, encouraging young women to take leadership roles in society.

Gupta described ABVP as more than just a student organisation, calling it a “life management school” that connects youth with national and social causes. She recalled her humble beginnings, stating that she comes from a non-political background and first joined ABVP in 1993, later contesting the DUSU elections in 1995.

Gratitude towards ABVP and BJP

Expressing her gratitude to the ABVP and BJP, CM Gupta credited them for shaping her leadership skills and political journey.

“ABVP and BJP have always guided and supported me. I have always felt that I belong to an organization that helps me move forward in the right direction,” she said.

Gupta also spoke about the evolving role of women in society, emphasizing that women are no longer just part of the “Beti Bachao” movement but are actively involved in education and leadership.

Empowering women in leadership

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance and leadership, Gupta stated that ABVP has played a key role in shaping confident leaders. She encouraged young women to step into various professional fields with dedication and hard work.

“Earlier, girls were assigned only welcoming duties at events. Today, they are leading from the front. In the future, we will see more women actively participating in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections,” she added.

The upcoming budget session is expected to reflect these ideals, with policies focusing on women’s empowerment, education, and infrastructure development in Delhi.

