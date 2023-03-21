Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. If L-G wants to run Delhi, why are we here? says CM Kejriwal on Delhi Budget fiasco

If L-G wants to run Delhi, why are we here? says CM Kejriwal on Delhi Budget fiasco

Earlier in the day, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had resent the budget to the Union home ministry for approval.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 16:43 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Launching a scathing attack on L-G for opposing Delhi Budget on directions of the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that VK Saxena had no constitutional right to stall the Budget. He, however, again hooted for state-Central government cooperation for the development of the national capital.  

The Centre and the AAP-led Delhi Government have been trading barbs over the Delhi Budget after the latter alleged that the former had stalled it through the L-G. The MHA, however, approved the Budget earlier in the day. The move came after CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to stop Delhi Budget for 2023-24. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had even resent the budget to the Union home ministry for approval.

 

Addressing the Assembly, the CM without taking any names came down heavily on the Centre and said, "Illiterates filled from top to bottom."  The MHA had sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocations for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives. 

Related Stories
Delhi government extends 'Old Excise policy' for six months

Delhi government extends 'Old Excise policy' for six months

Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP govt, Centre trade charges as presentation of Delhi budget put on hold today

Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP govt, Centre trade charges as presentation of Delhi budget put on hold today

'Please don't stop Delhi budget,' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

'Please don't stop Delhi budget,' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News