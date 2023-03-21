If L-G wants to run Delhi, why are we here? says CM Kejriwal on Delhi Budget fiasco

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Launching a scathing attack on L-G for opposing Delhi Budget on directions of the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that VK Saxena had no constitutional right to stall the Budget. He, however, again hooted for state-Central government cooperation for the development of the national capital.

The Centre and the AAP-led Delhi Government have been trading barbs over the Delhi Budget after the latter alleged that the former had stalled it through the L-G. The MHA, however, approved the Budget earlier in the day. The move came after CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to stop Delhi Budget for 2023-24. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had even resent the budget to the Union home ministry for approval.

Addressing the Assembly, the CM without taking any names came down heavily on the Centre and said, "Illiterates filled from top to bottom." The MHA had sought clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocations for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.