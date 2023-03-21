Delhi Budget 2023: Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot resubmits file to MHA for approval

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Delhi Assembly today.

Delhi Budget 2023: Amid the tussle between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday resubmitted the budget file to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. Addressing the Delhi Assembly today, the Finance Minister said, "The budget was stalled on Monday. The file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval."

Ruckus in the Delhi Assembly

The presentation of the Delhi budget for 2023-24, which was scheduled for today, was put on hold after the chaotic scenes were witnessed in Assembly with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre conspired to stall Delhi's budget and said it was undemocratic that officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs were dictating the budget expenditure for the national capital. However, the Home Ministry sources dismissed the allegations, adding that the MHA has instead sought clarification from the Delhi government as its budget allocation was focussed on advertisement rather than the infrastructure sector.

The file, after addressing the MHA's concerns, was sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday night, who approved it and sent it back to the government. The government then sent it to the MHA.

Talking about the issue in the Assembly, Gahlot said after the LG's approval, the file was sent to the finance secretary on Monday night.

"What is the purpose of having an elected CM, cabinet, ministers if they can not even pass a budget? It's an attempt to stop the government from functioning and harass people," Gahlot alleged.

Following his address, AAP MLAs trooped into the well of the House raising slogans against the stalling of the budget, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Gahlot said the Delhi government has not received any reply from the home ministry on the budget. He said the budget will be tabled after approval from the MHA is received.

Details of the budget were leaked

The Opposition MLAs accused the "details of the budget were leaked" and said it was a "breach of privilege". On allegations of breach of privilege regarding sharing of budget details, he said, "It's an issue pertaining to the House and the Speaker will take a call on it.

Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Kejriwal on Tuesday also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him not to stop Delhi Budget for 2023-24. "It is the first time in the country's 75-year history that a state budget has been stopped. Why are you upset with the people of Delhi," CM Kejriwal wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

(With PTI inputs)