​Delhi: Enraged over 'slap', brothers stab man to death in Jaitpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi: Man stabbed to death

Delhi crime: A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers in Delhi’s Jaitpur area after a scuffle, police said on Monday (July 24).

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the victim allegedly slapped one of the brothers. They stabbed him in retaliation, the police said.

On Sunday around 11.30 pm, the police received the information that a man was stabbed in his stomach with a knife and was being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and then reached the hospital where the victim, identified as Shyam Gupta was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The deceased was a resident of Jaitpur.

The police recorded the statement of an eyewitness, identified as Gopal Gupta who said that he was the victim’s brother.

“The victim, along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel, had opened a transport office named 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' at Shukar Baajar Road,” the DCP said.

Eyewitness statement

According to the eyewitness statement, on Sunday around 11.45 pm, when Gopal was standing outside his residence, he heard a noise.

He rushed towards 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' and saw two persons -- Rajender and Gulshan -- arguing with Shyam Gupta, according to the eyewitness.

Rajender told Shyam Gupta that they would teach him a lesson as he had slapped him earlier, Deo said.

Thereafter, Rajender grabbed Shyam from behind and Gulshan took a knife and stabbed him.

“Shyam Gupta fell to the ground after the stabbing and the accused fled from the spot,” the police said.

The victim was taken to Safdarjang Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi Traffic Police personnel suspended for taking bribe from Korean National | WATCH

ALSO READ | Delhi: Custodial death at Subhash Place Police Station, departmental inquiry ordered