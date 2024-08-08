Delhi breathes cleanest air in six years, as AQI improves to 'satisfactory' | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Delhi air quality: The national capital recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day within the first eight months of the year since 2018. According to data released by the Centre's air quality monitoring body, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi witnessed a significant improvement in its air quality on Thursday (August 8), with the AQI registering at 53. This reading falls under the 'satisfactory' category, marking a notable achievement for a city that has long struggled with pollution levels. The AQI is a metric used to gauge air pollution, with lower values indicating better air quality. A 'satisfactory' AQI implies that the air quality poses little or no risk to the general population.

The data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed this, recording the AQI at 4 pm on Thursday at a level that has not been seen in any corresponding period from January 1 to August 8 between 2018 and 2024.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the national capital region and adjoining areas wrote on X, "Delhi recorded its cleanest Air Quality Index (AQI) for any day between January 1st and August 8th during the period from 2018 to 2024." An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi witnesses light rain

Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday and the maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department. The traffic was also affected in several areas due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees.

The minimum temperature settled 1.5 notches below normal at 25.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The weather officer has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received 18 complaints regarding waterlogging and 16 regarding uprooting of trees.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: GRAP Stage III invoked in Delhi as air quality drops again to 'severe' category | Check details