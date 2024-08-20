BREAKING: Delhi-NCR malls including Select Citywalk and Ambience receive bomb threat, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Police officials are on duty.

Multiple shopping malls across Delhi, including Chanakya Mall, Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, and others, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday. The threats claimed that explosives would detonate within hours. Delhi Police responded swiftly, deploying Bomb Disposal Squads and fire tenders to the locations. No bombs have been detected yet. Initial investigations suggest a pattern in the threatening emails, which lacked specific timelines. Authorities are continuing the investigation, with more details awaited.

Bomb threat emails sent to Delhi malls

Several shopping malls in Delhi, including prominent locations like Select CityWalk, Ambience Mall, and DLF, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, causing significant alarm. The emails claimed that explosives would go off within hours, prompting mall authorities to immediately inform Delhi Police.

Police response and investigation

Upon receiving the alerts, the Delhi Police dispatched Bomb Disposal Squads and fire tenders to the affected locations. As of now, no bombs have been discovered. A senior police officer indicated that the threatening emails followed a similar pattern, with no specific timelines mentioned. Authorities are actively investigating the matter.

Similar threats and past incidents

The bomb threat email follows a similar incident on August 17, where a threat was made against Ambience Mall in Gurugram. Despite an extensive search by the bomb squad and police, nothing suspicious was found. Police are now tracking the source of these emails and have warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found making false threats.

"The administration of Ambience Mall received an email which says that a bomb has been planted in the mall. When we received the information, all the teams including the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and SWAT team came to the spot," ACP Vikas Kaushik told reporters.

"We started sanitising the mall. Till now, we haven't found anything suspicious thing in the mall. Our cyber teams are tracking the sender of the email. We got the information at 10 in the morning," he added.

On August 2, a similar threat was made against a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, but no explosives were found during the investigation. The police initiated legal proceedings in that case as well.

(With inputs from ANI)

