Delhi bomb scare: Threatening email sends panic in two prominent schools Delhi bomb scare: Security teams carried out comprehensive sweeps of both school campuses. So far, no explosive devices have been discovered. Meanwhile, the investigation remains active as cybercrime specialists work to trace the origins of the threatening email.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing repeat of past incidents, two prominent schools in Delhi- St Thomas School in Dwarka and Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj- received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning (July 16). The alarming message warned of explosives planted on school premises, causing immediate panic among staff, students, and parents.

Immediate response by authorities

Upon receiving the threat, school authorities promptly alerted law enforcement. Delhi Police swiftly deployed bomb squads, dog squads, and cyber experts to both locations. As a precautionary measure, both schools were evacuated to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Search operations underway

Security teams conducted thorough searches across both campuses. As of now, no explosives have been found, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the threatening email. Cybercrime experts are analysing digital trails in an effort to identify the sender.

Parents and public urged to stay calm

Authorities have urged parents and the public to remain calm while the investigation continues. This incident follows a recent series of similar hoaxes targeting schools in the capital, raising concerns about security and cyber safety in educational institutions.

Hoax bomb threats target Delhi educational institutions again

In another alarming development, St Thomas School in Dwarka and St Stephen’s College at the University of Delhi received bomb threats early Tuesday (July 15). The threatening email, sent to Delhi Police at 7:15 am, claimed that an explosive had been planted in the St. Stephen’s College library. Both institutions were promptly evacuated as a precaution.

Responding swiftly, the Delhi Police deployed the Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade, and Special Staff teams to both locations. The premises were cordoned off and thoroughly searched, but no suspicious items or explosives were found. Officials confirmed that no other colleges had reported similar threats as of now.

Just a day earlier, two schools in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka also received similar threats through emails sent to the Delhi Police. Those searches also turned up no explosives. Notably, the email sent to the Chanakyapuri school contained anti-Tamil Nadu government messages. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the source and motive behind these hoaxes.