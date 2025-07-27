Delhi: Body recovered from septic tank in Chhatarpur farmhouse, police launch investigation A series of recent murders, including a body found in a Chhatarpur farmhouse septic tank, has raised serious concerns over safety and rising violent crimes in Delhi.

New Delhi:

A chilling discovery was made in South Delhi’s Chhatarpur area on Saturday when the police recovered a body from a septic tank inside a farmhouse. The deceased has been identified as Sitaram. Police suspect murder and have registered a case under the relevant IPC sections.

According to officials, they received a tip-off about a foul smell emanating from the farmhouse premises. Upon investigation, a body was found concealed inside the septic tank. The corpse has been sent for a post-mortem, and initial findings suggest foul play.

"A case has been registered, and a murder investigation is underway. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed as Sitaram. We are questioning those associated with the property and nearby workers,” a senior police official said.

Recent spate of murders in Delhi

This incident adds to a troubling series of murders reported across Delhi in recent days.

Seemapuri Murder:

In Seemapuri, a 22-year-old tea seller named Nafees was killed allegedly by a group involved in drug trafficking. According to his family, Nafees had exposed a drug-related video that went viral on social media. The assailants suspected him of being the whistleblower and attacked him with a screwdriver, leading to his death.

Seemapuri is known for its dense slum population, with many residents engaged in informal waste collection and resale. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the increasing drug trade and lack of police action.

Welcome area murder:

Another incident occurred in the Welcome area, where a 39-year-old man, Mustaqeem, was fatally stabbed following an altercation. Police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the crime. A knife used in the attack was recovered from the accused, and investigations revealed the dispute had turned violent over a personal issue.

Growing concern over safety

These consecutive incidents have sparked concerns about safety and law enforcement in several pockets of the national capital. Residents are demanding stricter surveillance and swift action against rising violent crimes.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has assured thorough investigations in all three cases and emphasised that those responsible will be brought to justice.