Delhi: Body of minor domestic help found hanging at employer's house in Vasant Kunj As per the girl's employer, she was aged around 19-20, however, accoording to her parents she was 17 years old. Meanwhile, the medical examination suggest that she was 14.

New Delhi:

A minor girl, working as a house help in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, was found hanging from a shower pipe on Wednesday. With several claims related to her age, police are trying to find out her real age as she is a minor according to her parents and medical examination but her employer's say she was 19-20 years old. As per the police, the case seems to be of suicide but further details will be shared only after a probe.

"As of now, no foul play is suspected and we are awaiting post-mortem reports. However, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," a senior police officer said. According to the girl's family, she had studied up to Class 8 and stopped going to school two years ago, the officer said. The Vasant Kunj South police station received a call regarding the incident on Wednesday.

The deceased, originally from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, had been employed at the house for the past month and a half. According to the police, the girl arrived at the home around 8 am on Wednesday and at approximately 4 pm, she opened the door for the house owner, Deepak (39), upon his return. Following this, Deepak, his wife, and their children reportedly went to sleep.

At around 6 pm, when the household cook arrived and rang the doorbell, the girl did not respond. Deepak’s wife eventually opened the door, only to discover that the girl was missing from the main areas of the house. After knocking on the bathroom door repeatedly and receiving no response, they used a spare key to enter where they discovered the girl hanging from the shower pipe.

The police were immediately called, and a team was sent to the residence in Vasant Kunj. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for a preliminary medical examination and is currently being kept at the mortuary. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, officials confirmed.

(PTI inputs)