Delhi BMW crash: Police present key evidence against accused Gaganpreet over distant hospital choice The woman arrested on Monday for driving the BMW that killed a senior finance ministry official last week will stay in judicial custody until at least Saturday.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Gaganpreet Kaur, the main accused in the recent BMW crash that killed senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh and left his wife severely injured, to judicial custody till September 27. The case has sparked sharp debate over why the victim was taken to a distant hospital away from the accident spot, with allegations involving a passing ambulance, the accused’s insistence on avoiding nearby facilities, and a taxi driver’s admission that pleas to go to a nearby hospital were ignored.

According to the police, the taxi driver who ferried the victim to the hospital said in his statement that despite repeated requests to take Singh to a nearby facility, Kaur insisted on going elsewhere. Family members have alleged that the delay cost Singh his life.

Gaganpreet Kaur was arrested on Monday and has now been remanded in judicial custody after her BMW crashed into a motorcycle near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Sunday. The two-wheeler was being driven by Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, who died in the accident, while his wife, riding pillion, was injured.

Accused Gagangpreet questions homicide charge

Appearing for Kaur, advocate Ramesh Gupta argued that what began as an accident case has been escalated into culpable homicide. "When the investigating officer registered the case, he was of the view that the accused was driving rashly and negligently," Gupta told the Patiala House court.

He also claimed that other parties should have been named in the FIR, claiming that a Delhi Transport Corporation bus first struck Singh’s two-wheeler and that a passing ambulance failed to stop at the scene.

Gupta sought bail for Kaur, arguing that the prosecution was wrong to oppose bail simply because the case carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. "If it is a woman, bail can be given even in death sentence cases," he said.

Allegations of deliberate delay

Delhi Police countered that Kaur deliberately took Singh to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 19 km from the accident site, instead of nearby facilities such as the Base Hospital. They further found that Nulife is owned by one of Kaur's relatives, raising suspicions about her choice.

Gaganpreet was not as injured as she claimed. She deliberately took the victim to a far-off hospital, wasting crucial time, police told the court. The taxi driver’s statement supported this account, noting that he was repeatedly told to head to a nearby hospital but Kaur refused.

Navjot's family questions hospital choice

The family’s lawyer argued that the law requires accident victims to be taken to the nearest hospital. “Instead, Singh was left on a stretcher in the corridor, while the woman, who was seen pulling her children out of the car and appeared fine, was admitted to the ICU,” he said.

The family has also pointed to the BMW’s high speed, noting that it overturned after the crash, and questioned why Kaur avoided the Base Hospital, located right near the accident site.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police recorded the statement of Parikshit Makkar, Kaur’s husband. He said he could not explain how the accident happened, but recalled that after the collision, his wife told him she was taking the injured to a hospital by taxi while he followed in another cab.

He added that Kaur phoned her father after reaching the hospital, and he later arrived there as well.