Delhi BMW crash: Navjot Singh's son gets last birthday surprise from father on cremation day

What should have been a day of celebration turned into one of mourning for the family of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry's Economic Affairs Department, who lost his life in a BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi. On Tuesday, as his son Navnoor was preparing for his father's cremation, he received an unexpected final surprise from Navjot— a birthday gift ordered days before the accident.

Around 6:30 am, a courier boy arrived at their home with a surprise gift for Navnoor. Inside was an air fryer and a shirt — his father's birthday surprise for him, who turned 22 the same day.

Why did Navjot Singh gift airfryer to his son?

Navjot Singh's friend Rishabh reportedly received a call from Navnoor on the morning of his birthday. Still shaken, Navnoor told him about the courier that had arrived just hours earlier with his father's last gift. When Rishabh asked about the presents, particularly the air fryer, Navnoor said his father must have chosen this as a gift after noticing his newfound interest in cooking.

Navjot Singh was killed on Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit by a BMW car while he was returning from the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara with his wife, Sandeep Kaur. While Singh died, his wife was seriously injured in the incident.

Wife bids heart-wrenching farewell to Navjot's body

Strapped to a stretcher with multiple fractures, Sandeep Kaur could only reach out for a final hug and a caress as her husband, Navjot Singh, was taken away for cremation on Tuesday -- two days after a speeding BMW rammed their motorcycle in south Delhi, killing him and leaving her grievously injured.

With tears streaming down her face and pain wracking her body, Kaur reached out from her stretcher to touch her husband's lifeless face. The two stretchers were placed side by side -- one bearing Singh's body and the other bearing his broken wife -- amid stunned silence in the hospital room.



Kaur, a school teacher, sustained multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The family members had brought Singh's body to her room for a final goodbye before his cremation.

