Delhi BMW crash: Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in Finance Ministry official's death, gets bail Delhi BMW crash: The accident took place on the Ring Road near Delhi Cantonment Metro station on the afternoon of September 14

New Delhi:

Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman who allegedly hit and killed senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh, was on Saturday granted bail by Delhi's Patiala House court. She has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount. The court also directed Gaganpreet Kaur to surrender her passport.

Kaur, 38, had been sent to judicial custody till September 27. She is accused of driving the BMW that hit the two-wheeler, which Navjot, 52, and his wife Sandeep were riding on. Navjot succumbed to injuries at a hospital in north Delhi's GTB Nagar, and Sandeep was critically injured.

What court said

Before delivering its order, the court observed that an ambulance had arrived at the accident site within seconds and stayed there for at least 30 seconds but did not take the injured to the hospital. The court noted that the ambulance, staffed with paramedics, was duty-bound to shift the injured for treatment and suggested that the incident could amount to medical negligence.

About Delhi BMW crash

The accident took place on the Ring Road near Delhi Cantonment Metro station on the afternoon of September 14. He was returning home with his wife after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when the crash took place.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 105 and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS.

Key evidence against Gaganpreet

The case has ignited controversy over why the victim was taken to a distant hospital instead of a nearby facility, with questions raised about a passing ambulance. Earlier this month, the Delhi Police submitted in court the testimony of the taxi driver who took Navjot and his wife to the hospital. The driver revealed Gaganpreet insisted on avoiding nearby hospitals, and that requests to go to a closer hospital from the victims were ignored. The hospital in GTB Nagar was around 19 kilometers away from the accident site.

Police said the taxi driver, who transported the victim, stated that despite repeated appeals to take Singh to the nearest hospital, Kaur insisted on going elsewhere. Navjot's family members have claimed that the delay contributed to his death.