Delhi BMW crash case: Court extends Gaganpreet's judicial custody till September 27 Delhi BMW accident case: Delhi Police questioned Parikshit Kakkar, husband of the accused Gaganpreet Kaur, after he came forward to join the investigation into the BMW accident case. Parikshit stated that he was unaware of the circumstances leading to the crash.

New Delhi:

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a notice to preserve CCTV footage related to the fatal BMW accident near Delhi's Dhaula Kuan on September 14 (Sunday), where a senior Finance Ministry official lost his life. The motion to safeguard the footage was filed by the counsel of the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur. Meanwhile, the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur is currently under consideration, with senior advocate Ramesh Gupta representing her.

Patiala House Court also extended judicial custody of the accused Gaganpreet Kaur till September 27. She was produced after two days of judicial custody.

Investigation and statements

Delhi Police questioned Gaganpreet's husband, Parikshit Kakkar, who arrived to join the investigation. Parikshit stated he was unaware of how the accident occurred and that Gaganpreet informed him she was taking the injured victims to the hospital. He further mentioned informing his father-in-law about the need for medical treatment before leaving separately in a taxi. Authorities are corroborating statements and other evidence to piece together the sequence of events.

Details of the incident

The accident occurred when Gaganpreet Kaur's BMW collided with the motorcycle of Navjot Singh, a senior Finance Ministry official, near the Delhi Cantonment metro station. Navjot Singh tragically died, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries. Gaganpreet reportedly panicked and took the injured to GTB Nagar hospital, located 20 km away, citing familiarity due to her children's prior admission there during Covid-19.

Charges and legal proceedings

Gaganpreet faces serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and evidence tampering under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita. The victim's family has raised concerns regarding the choice of hospital, questioning why the injured weren't taken to a nearby medical facility like RR Hospital or RML Hospital. The forensic team conducted a detailed analysis of the accident scene and seized vehicles.