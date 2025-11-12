Delhi blast probe: Key evidence recovered from house of Parvez Ansari, brother of Dr Shaheen Saeed Dr. Parvez Ansari is the younger brother of Dr. Shaheen Saeed, whose alleged role in funding and facilitating the recent Delhi blast near the Red Fort Metro Station is under investigation

New Delhi:

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at the residence of arrested Dr Shaheen Saeed’s younger brother Dr. Parvez Ansari and his father in Lucknow. While nothing suspicious was recovered from the father’s home, the joint team reportedly found several crucial documents and electronic gadgets from Dr Parvez’s locked house. Officers remained there for nearly five hours and took the recovered materials for further forensic examination.

Link between siblings under lens

Dr. Parvez Ansari is the younger brother of Dr. Shaheen Saeed, whose alleged role in funding and facilitating the recent Delhi blast near the Red Fort Metro Station is under investigation. According to police sources, data retrieved from the devices suggest regular online communication between Dr. Parvez, Dr. Shaheen, and another suspect, Dr. Muzammil.

According to sources, Dr. Muzammil played a major role in radicalizing both siblings over the past two to three years. The trio had allegedly been planning a major terror strike and had conducted reconnaissance of several potential targets. Before his arrest, Dr Parvez had reportedly resigned from his position at Integral University about a week ago.

Delhi Red Fort blast case

A high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of those killed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructing the agency to submit a report "at the earliest". The instruction to the NIA came after Shah presided over two back-to-back high-level security review meetings on Tuesday. Agency sources also revealed that the bomb was premature and not fully developed. The explosion did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or projectiles were found. The vehicle was still moving when the blast occurred, and the IED was not equipped to cause heavy casualties. Meanwhile, leaders from across the world, including the US, China, Japan and Israel expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the incident.