Delhi blast: CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 10 lakh aid for victims' families CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government would provide Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died, Rs 5 lakh to those left permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh to individuals seriously injured in the blast.

New Delhi:

The Red Fort car blast that shook Delhi on Monday evening has left the city in grief and disbelief. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday expressed condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families, calling the incident a “tragedy that has deeply pained the entire capital.” At least 12 people lost their lives, and several others were injured when a car, believed to be an i20, exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station traffic signal, setting multiple vehicles ablaze. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Ex gratia announced for victims

Announcing relief measures, CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government would provide Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died, Rs 5 lakh to those left permanently disabled, and Rs 2 lakh to individuals seriously injured in the blast.

“The Government of Delhi stands firmly with every affected family,” Gupta said in a post on X. “We have taken a compassionate decision to ensure immediate relief. The state will also bear the cost of quality medical treatment for the injured.”

Emphasising that peace and security in Delhi remain top priorities, the Chief Minister said the administration is working “with full vigilance” and stands in solidarity with all affected individuals and their families.

NIA takes over investigation

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the explosion to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Officials confirmed that all possible angles are being investigated to determine the exact cause and motive behind the blast.