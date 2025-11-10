Delhi blast: Chandni Chowk market to be closed tomorrow after explosion near Red Fort Metro Station Delhi blast: Chandni Chowk market to be closed tomorrow as powerful explosion kills 10 near Red Fort. The blast occurred close to Gate No 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, setting a car ablaze and damaging three others.

New Delhi:

Red Fort metro station blast: Following the deadly car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station that killed 10 people and injured several others, authorities have announced that the Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday. The powerful blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, caused widespread panic, damaged multiple vehicles, and left streets littered with debris. Delhi Police and the Special Cell have cordoned off the area, while firefighters and emergency services continue to manage the aftermath and assist victims.

Delhi police issues first statement

Delhi Police has issued the first statement on the blast near Red Fort. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said all major agencies were at the spot. He said the situation was being monitored and the updates have been shared with Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

CRPF DIG Kishor Prasad said he was rushing to the spot and it was too early to say anything about the incident.

"It is too early to say anything. I am just going to the site," he said.

Everything you need to know about Delhi blast

As many as 10 persons were killed in a massive blast in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort. The blast occurred close to Gate No 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, setting a car ablaze and damaging three nearby vehicles.

The Fire Department received an emergency call around 6:55 pm. Seven fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. The explosion was strong enough to shatter street lights and cause panic in the busy area.

Police officials, including members of the Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic experts, quickly reached the site to begin an investigation. While the exact reason for the explosion remains unknown, initial reports suggest it could have been caused by a gas cylinder or a vehicle battery malfunction. The police are also probing a terror angle.