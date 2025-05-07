Delhi: Blackout in NDMC area for 15 minutes tonight as part of nationwide mock drill | Check details Residents and establishments in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area will experience a 15-minute blackout from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm tonight as part of a nationwide mock drill to assess emergency preparedness, officials announced.

New Delhi:

A 15-minute blackout will be observed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area tonight, from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm, as part of a nationwide mock drill to assess emergency preparedness, reported news agency ANI. The exercise, directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aims to test the readiness of critical infrastructure, essential services, and local authorities to handle sudden power outages and other crisis scenarios. It comes at a time of heightened security vigilance, following recent Indo-Pak border tensions triggered by the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s subsequent military response under Operation Sindoor.

Officials have advised residents, businesses, and institutions in the NDMC area to take necessary precautions, including keeping emergency lights and torches ready, unplugging sensitive electronic equipment, and avoiding unnecessary travel during the blackout. Critical services like hospitals, emergency response teams, and public safety agencies have been instructed to activate their backup power systems to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Security personnel and traffic police will be on high alert during the blackout to ensure public safety and minimize inconvenience. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the drill to help strengthen the city's overall disaster response framework.

The NDMA, which oversees the nationwide drill, has stressed the importance of such exercises in building disaster resilience, particularly amid ongoing border tensions and heightened threat perceptions. The blackout is expected to test not only the technical systems but also the coordination and alertness of emergency responders and the general public. Officials said the exercise will be followed by a comprehensive assessment to identify gaps and fine-tune response strategies for future crises.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area encompasses several key landmarks and neighborhoods in the heart of India's capital. This region includes prominent locations such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, India Gate, Connaught Place, and various government offices and diplomatic missions. The NDMC jurisdiction covers approximately 42.7 square kilometers, often referred to as Lutyens' Delhi, and is known for its administrative significance and well-planned infrastructure.