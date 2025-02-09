Delhi: BJP targets AAP, says 'SIT will be formed to probe corruption cases at first Cabinet meeting'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is set to form a government in Delhi after a historic victory, has announced to form a Special Investigation Team (SIP) at the first Cabinet meeting of the new government to probe corruption cases. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday asserted the party has "zero tolerance" for corruption. He said those (AAP leaders) involved in scams will be held accountable.

The Delhi BJP chief said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many times, and so did we, the CAG report will be presented during the first Cabinet meeting. We will also form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate all corruption cases."

Delhi's voters backed the BJP for development: Sachdeva

He emphasised that Delhi's voters backed the BJP for development, expressing confidence in Modi's leadership.

On the rout of the Congress which drew a blank for the third time in a row, Sachdeva said despite being a historically significant party, it has suffered a major downfall and should "work harder".

Anoter BJP leader - Rajouri Garden MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Delhi has been ruined. Arvind Kejriwal committed corruption of thousands of crores. It is very important to table the CAG report in the House, we will table it in the House."

Atishi resigns as Delhi CM

In another development, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi handed over her resignation to Lt Governor V K Saxena on Sunday. Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

The LG's office said that Saxena has asked the outgoing CM to continue on the post till the formation of a new government.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders said.

"Hon'ble Lt Governor, Shri VK Saxena today received the resignation of Hon'ble CM, Ms Atishi. He asked her to continue in her position till the formation of the new government," Raj Niwas, Delhi posted from its official X handle.

(With PTI inputs)

