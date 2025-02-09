Delhi: BJP seeks time from LG VK Saxena for meeting newly elected MLAs ahead of govt formation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: BJP seeks time from LG for meeting newly elected MLAs ahead of govt formation.

Delhi election results: A day after registering a massive victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought time on Sunday (February 9) for a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wrote to Saxena, seeking an appointment for a meeting with the 48 newly elected party MLAs and seven Lok Sabha MPs from the city.

"I, along with the BJP MPs from Delhi and our newly elected 48 MLAs, wish to meet you as soon as possible. Please allow an appointment at your convenience," he wrote to the LG.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating the AAP in the assembly polls. The AAP managed to win 22 of the 70 assembly seats while the Congress drew a blank in the elections held on February 5.

The BJP leaders said that formation of the government is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his foreign visit. The buzz over the new chief minister of Delhi has intensified in the party with several names of senior leaders, who won the elections, being speculated to hold the top post.

Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, emerged as a giant killer by defeating AAP convener and former three-time Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP's vote share in Delhi election rises by 13 per cent

The BJP's vote share in Delhi has grown by nearly 13 percentage points in the last 10 years while the AAP's vote share has declined by nearly 10 percentage points during the same period. In the keenly contested Assembly polls in Delhi, there was a difference of only two per cent between the vote shares of the BJP and AAP. The saffron party has stormed to power in the national capital by winning 48 of the 70 seats restricting AAP to 22 seats.

The BJP was out of power in the national capital for over 26 years but riding on a spirited campaign, it not only swept the AAP but also ensured that its heavyweights, including chief Arvind Kejriwal, had to taste defeat. Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row in Delhi.

AAP sees 10% decline in vote share

AAP secured a vote share of 43.57 per cent, down from 53.57 per cent in the 2020 polls. In the 2015 Assembly elections, it had secured 54.5 per cent of the votes. This is probably the first time that a party even after getting 40 per cent vote share lost the polls. In 2020 and 2015, the party won a massive mandate by securing 67 and 62 seats respectively.

The BJP secured a vote share of 45.56 per cent and won 48 seats. The saffron party's vote share rose from 38.51 per cent in 2020 and 32.3 per cent in the 2015 elections. The Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, did not win any seat and secured a vote share of 6.34 per cent. The only consolation for the grand old party was the fact that it saw an improvement of 2.1 per cent in vote share over the last time.

The party polled 6.34 per cent of the valid votes as against 4.3 per cent in the 2020 assembly polls, denting its INDIA bloc partner AAP across segments.