Delhi BJP MLAs demand closure of meat shops during Navratri; write letter to CM Rekha Gupta, food outlets BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwa from the Jangpura constituency has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several multinational food chains, urging them to stop selling non-vegetarian food during the Navratri festival.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwa from the Jangpura constituency wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urging the closure of non-vegetarian food shops during Navratri. This comes after BJP MLA Karnail Singh, representing Shakoor Basti, wrote a letter to the regional managers of popular international food outlets such as Domino’s, KFC, and McDonald's.

He has asked the food chains to refrain from selling non-vegetarian food during the upcoming Navratri festival, which spans from September 22 to October 2, 2025. Singh, who is also the head of the Delhi BJP’s temple cell, emphasized the need for the food chains to respect the religious practices of Hindus, particularly during Navratri, a festival closely associated with fasting and worship of the Goddess Durga.

He said, “This step is necessary to maintain social harmony by respecting the religious sentiments of people.” Singh said he hopes that the food outlets, including those with a global presence, will respect the cultural practices of the people and halt the sale of non-vegetarian items during this time.The MLA pointed out that the nine-day festival holds deep religious and cultural importance for the majority of Delhi’s population, making it crucial to ensure that local businesses, including food outlets, align with the traditions observed by the people during Navratri.

Leaders join the call

Additionally, local councilor Ramkishore Sharma from Shakurpur has announced that he will appeal to non-vegetarian food vendors in his area to shut their shops between September 22 and October 2. These calls come amid rising public support for the initiative, with many religious organizations and community leaders backing the move.