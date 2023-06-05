Delhi: BJP accuses CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'dishonouring' national anthem at event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi: Bharatiya Janta Party's Delhi unit has launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging him of "dishonouring" the national anthem by not waiting to take part in its recital at an event. However, an official backed Kejriwal and denied the charge claiming that the event was still underway and CM had to leave due to some urgent work. He further said that the recital of the national anthem was to take place at the end of the event.

Delhi BJP shared a video clip

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday marked his presence at a World Environment Day event at Thyagaraj Stadium. Before leaving he addressed the public there. However, taking to Twitter, Delhi BJP shared a video clip on the event and charged Kejriwal of "dishonouring" the national anthem. "What kind of AAP's hardcore patriotism is this...he (Arvind Kejriwal) could not wait for the national anthem," the saffron party tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal "dishonoured" the national anthem?

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and MP Manoj Tiwari also tweeted on the issue. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged in a tweet, "Breaking News:@ArvindKejriwal dishonoured the national anthem. There is an announcement that everyone should stand up for the national anthem and people also stood up. Suddenly it is announced @CMODelhi has to go for some important work and he leaves without waiting for the national anthem. Kejriwal ji, you don't have even two minutes for the national anthem? Shameful."

What did the official say?

Taking note of the entire drama, a Delhi government official, however, said that the announcement for the national anthem recital was done in haste. "As per protocol, the national anthem is always played at the beginning and end of an event. The programme was still underway when the chief minister had to leave. The compere made the announcement about the national anthem in haste, when the chief minister was leaving. By that time, even Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had not addressed the gathering," the official added.

ALSO READ | Delhi ordinance row: Kejriwal meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to drum up support in opposing Centre

ALSO READ | 'Decide, you are standing with Modi or people'- Arvind Kejriwal to Congress on ordinance- WATCH