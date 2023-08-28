Delhi: BJP, AAP at each other's throats over funding for G20 makeover

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Illuminated G20 logos installed at prominent footbridges as part of preparations

The BJP and AAP engaged in a war of words over the makeover of New Delhi for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the city next month with the Opposition party alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government was attempting to “steal credit” for the work done by the Centre ahead of the mega event.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retorted expressing its shock that the “BJP had to pass the developmental work done by the city government as its own”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed on Sunday that even the wall painting concept was brought in by the Centre first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area.

He said that it is regrettable that Kejriwal and his ministers "are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi's makeover by making social media posts".

"I challenge Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to cite even one project of beautification or development done by his government in Delhi for G20 preparations," he added.

The AAP, on the other hand, accused the BJP of playing dirty politics when the country will host the G20 Summit.

"All money on PWD roads was spent by the PWD of Delhi government and all money on the MCD roads was spent by the MCD. The central government has only spent money wherever NDMC and NHAI roads stand. This level of politics is not going to help the country. We are about to host the G20 Summit where India is leading the charge, but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics," the party said.

Delhi makeover

Around 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated roads and venues in the national capital for the G20 Summit in September, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

The major locations which have been identified for the purpose include the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO, they said.

Delhi LG VK Saxena held a preparatory meeting and issued directions to the concerned agencies undertaking the drive. They were asked to procure specific number of plants, the officials said.

"This resulted in a seamless coordination between five departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months," an official said.

The G20 Summit will take place in India on September 9 and 10 in which various world leaders including US President Joe Biden will participate.

(With PTI inputs)

