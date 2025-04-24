Delhi markets to remain shut tomorrow as traders call for bandh to protest against Pahalgam terror attack Delhi markets closed on Friday: The CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.

New Delhi:

Several markets in the national capital will remain shut on Friday as traders have called for a bandh to protest against terror attack in Pahalgam. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the trade associations of Delhi have called for a "complete shutdown" of markets in the national capital on Friday in protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Key establishments to remain closed

"The brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent citizens, has caused deep sorrow and anger among the trading community. As a mark of tribute to the deceased and in strong solidarity with the government, leading trade associations of Delhi have called for a complete shutdown of markets in Delhi on 25 April," CAIT said.

The CAIT further said that it fully supports this call and appeals to traders across Delhi to voluntarily keep their establishments closed and observe the bandh peacefully.

The CAIT has also requested the Delhi Police and administrative authorities to maintain law and order during the bandh and ensure a peaceful environment across all marketplaces.

Centre calls all-party meet to discuss Pahalgam attack

Earlier in the day, an all-party meeting was called in the national capital by the Centre to discuss Pahalgam terror attack and giving details, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that amid widespread political consensus, leaders across party lines echoed the call for a united front against terrorism.

"In the beginning, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about the incident that took place in Pahalgam and shared the decisions taken by the Government in the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security) meeting following the incident. He also spoke about the Government's stance of zero tolerance against terrorism. It was stated that the incident was very tragic, and the Indian Government has expressed its intention to take even stricter action going forward," Rijiju said.