Delhi Assembly to open for public on August 14-15 with cultural events for Independence Day The historic assembly building will welcome citizens and special cultural performances are likely to be held. The officials said that there will be tight security at the venue and modalities are being worked out.

New Delhi:

In a special move to mark Independence Day, the Delhi Legislative Assembly is expected to open its doors to the public on August 14 and 15, officials said. The iconic assembly building, nestled within the historic Old Secretariat complex, will welcome people for a rare and engaging experience. As part of the celebrations, a series of cultural performances is likely to be held on the premises in an attempt to create a festive atmosphere. Adding to the patriotic spirit, the Delhi Police band is also expected to perform at the venue.

The officials said that there will be tight security at the venue and modalities are being worked out. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has often spoken about developing the building as a heritage site and allowing entry to common people to witness its legacy.

Ban on use of aerial platforms

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from August 2 to August 16 in view of security preparations related to the upcoming Independence Day. According to the order, flying aerial devices such as paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft has been banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

'Lakhpati Didis' from UP to attend Independence Day ceremony

Notably, fourteen women from Uttar Pradesh, under the 'Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan', will attend the flag hoisting ceremony from the ramparts of the Red Fort as special guests during this year's Independence Day celebrations. These women, who have become self-reliant through self-help groups under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be honoured by the Centre, a government statement said on Tuesday. Among the 700 participants, invited from across the country to this year's Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh will have the highest representation, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

