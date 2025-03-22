Delhi assembly speaker nominates 14 MLAs to MCD for year 2025–26, check full list here Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the 2025–26 term, under provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. The nominated MLAs will support MCD in civic governance, budget planning, and infrastructure development.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the 2025–26 term, a move that significantly bolsters the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) efforts to secure control of the civic body in the upcoming mayoral elections. The nominated MLAs will have voting rights in the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, scheduled to be held in April.

In an official statement, Speaker Gupta said the nominated MLAs would support the MCD in budget formulation, civic administration and urban governance. “Their involvement will strengthen the Corporation’s functioning and contribute to addressing key civic issues such as sanitation, infrastructure, and public service delivery,” he said.

The nominated MLAs are:

Anil Kumar Sharma (RK Puram)

Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar)

Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar)

Karnail Singh (Shakur Basti)

Manoj Kumar Shokeen (Nangloi)

Neelam Pahalwan (Najafgarh)

Parduymn Singh Rajput (Dwarka)

Pravesh Ratn (Patel Nagar)

Raj Kumar Bhatia (Adarsh Nagar)

Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur)

Ravi Kant (Trilokpuri)

Sanjay Goyal (Shahdara)

Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura)

Among those nominated, Pravesh Ratn, Surendra Kumar and Ram Singh Netaji are AAP MLAs, while the rest belong to BJP.

The nominations come at a time when political stakes are high in Delhi’s civic politics. In the last mayoral election held in November 2024, AAP had narrowly defeated the BJP by just three votes. However, the political tide has shifted since then, with the BJP gaining a majority in the Delhi Assembly and claiming to be on a stronger footing within the MCD. Party leaders argue that a BJP-led MCD, working in tandem with the BJP-run state government and Centre, would accelerate civic development and improve service delivery across the city.

Speaker raises issue of officers ignoring MLAs' communication

Separately, Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Delhi’s Chief Secretary, expressing concern over instances where government officials failed to acknowledge communications from elected MLAs. In his letter, Gupta urged senior bureaucrats, including heads of departments, Delhi Police and DDA, to adhere strictly to protocols and maintain responsive communication with public representatives.

Calling it a "serious matter", the Speaker cited repeated complaints from MLAs that their letters, phone calls and messages were being ignored by concerned officers. He stressed the need to reiterate standing government instructions issued by the General Administration Department of Delhi and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India.