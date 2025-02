BJP MLA-elect and minister Parvesh Verma said that the government will fulfill all the promises it made during the elections. He said, "The new Delhi government has been formed with a lot of hope. I want to tell that our government will meet your expectations, we will fulfil all the promises made during the election. I want to say to the Opposition that we need their support as well. We want that good proposals are passed, good laws are enacted which will be useful for Delhi and take it to new heights. We don't want to tell that we will make Delhi like Paris and London, but we will develop Delhi as a beautiful and developed national capital. There would be many priorities, you will be informed. We will work 24x7... CAG reports will be tabled tomorrow."