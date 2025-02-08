Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025: PM Modi to address BJP workers at party headquarters at 8 pm

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda.

Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers at BJP's headquarters on Saturday evening at around 8 pm as the party is set to return to power in the national capital.

He is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg at around 7:45 pm.

As per the latest trends, BJP is leading at 45 seats with AAP is leading at 25 assembly seats. Congress even this time around has not been able to open its account yet.

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway outside the BJP headquarters as the saffron party is set to return to power in the national capital after more than two decades with a decisive mandate.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Earlier, BJP leaders met at the party's office. Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and party National Vice President Baijayant Panda among others were present at the office.

Commenting on the outcome, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in the Yamuna, and much more--was a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.