Delhi Assembly Elections: President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi, LG Saxena, Atishi, others cast their votes

President Droupadi Murmu, Delhi LG VK Saxena cast their votes

The voting for the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly commenced at 7 am on Wednesday morning and is currently underway. Since early morning, long queues of voters were visible outside the polling booths. Meanwhile, prominent dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi LG VK Saxena, among other, have also exercised their right to vote.

President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate in the Delhi assembly polls. Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi R Alice Vaz visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and gave her the voter's slip.

Rahul Gandhi, Delhi LG casts his vote

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also exercised his right to vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan. Besides, Delhi LG VK Saxena also cast his vote. He cast his vote, along with his wife, at the polling booth set up at St. Xavier’s School, Raj Niwas Marg.

After casting vote, LG Saxena said, "I am confident that the people of Delhi will vote in large numbers and choose their government. It is also important because it decides what you want in your city, state. There are many things in Delhi that are on people's radar. Pollution is a big issue, garbage mountains are a big issue, cleaning of Yamuna is a big issue. There are many issues that I think the public will have to keep in mind. I am sure people are voting keeping all these issues in mind."

Union Ministers Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri cast their votes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, cast their vote at a polling booth in Delhi's NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent for the Delhi assembly polls. After casting his vote, Jaishankar said, "I have been an early voter...I think the public is in a mood for change."

Moreover, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, along with his wife Lakshmi Puri, also cast their vote for the Delhi assembly election at Mount Carmel School in Anand Niketan. After casting his vote in the Assembly poll, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked Delhi residents to restore Delhi, which, according to him, has been devastated by 'AAP-da' (AAP) in the last so many years.

Atishi, Gopal Rai, other AAP leaders cast vote

AAP candidates Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others exercised their right to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi CM Atishi also exercised her right to vote. Calling elections Dharmayudhha, CM Atishi said, "This election in Delhi is not just an election, this is a Dharmyuddh'. This is a fight between the good and bad...On one side, there are educated people who are working for development and on the other side, there are people who are doing hooliganism. I am confident that the people will vote for the ones who work and not for the goons...Delhi Police is openly working for the BJP..."

CEC casts vote

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar exercised his right to vote. He cast his vote at a polling booth in New Moti Bagh. In a statement, he said, "I would like to thank all polling officials, security forces, MCD, NDMC. Everyone had been working hard and with dedication for the last 1-2 months. All RO (Returning Officers) and DCPs are working hard."

"We have given strict orders to ensure level playing field and fairness. If they don't do this, EC will be very tough with them," he added.