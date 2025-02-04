Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: MCD sets up Pink and PwD booths to encourage voters | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X MCD sets up Pink and PwD booths to encourage voters

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is putting all efforts to ensure maximum voting in the National Capital on February 5. Civil Lines Zone has designed its pink booths and PwD booths to provide a comfortable and empowering environment for women and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters. Delhi Assembly elections 2025 will be held in a single phase on Wednesday 5, from 7 am to 6:30 pm and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, MCD also shared a video all a pink booth that shows the booth decorated beautifully with flowers, balloons, carpets and pink tents. Watch the video below.

Pink Booth in Delhi

The Pink Booth, established at Government Boys Senior Secondary School, K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi, embraces the theme "Leading Women, Leading Nation." For PwD voters, the polling station will highlight the theme "Achievers." The booth will feature standees showcasing inspiring personalities from the Divyang community who have excelled in their respective fields.

This all-women-managed polling station is a testament to the strength and leadership of women in shaping the nation's future. The initiative aims to boost confidence among women voters, ensuring a smooth and welcoming voting process.

Voting across 13,766 polling stations

Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fates of 699 candidates. The Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, which will enable the voters to check crowd levels in real-time.

The eligible voters will be able to cast their votes in the designated ballot. As per the official data, Delhi has around 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations. Of these, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Delhi elections are witnessing three corner contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The political party winning the most number of seats (out of 70) will form government in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)