Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: List of all 70 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Over 15.5 million voters will exercise their franchise across 13,033 polling stations in the national capital. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and the EC has urged voters to arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process.
In a significant move to ensure maximum participation, the Election Commission has allowed people to vote even without a physical voter ID card, provided their name appears in the electoral roll. Any Indian citizen aged 18 or above as of January 1 of the electoral roll revision year is eligible to cast their vote, as per the Election Commission.
Key election details
- Total candidates: 699
- Total Assembly seats: 70
- End of current term: February 23, 2025
The Delhi Legislative Assembly has a total of 70 seats since the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. At present, 12 constituencies are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes. All the constituencies will go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The Election Commission of India has made extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth voting across all 70 constituencies.
List of all 70 constituencies going to polls on February 5
|S.No.
|Constituencies
|1.
|Nerela
|2.
|Burari
|3.
|Timarpur
|4.
|Adarsh Nagar
|5.
|Badli
|6.
|Rithala
|7.
|Bawana
|8.
|Mundka
|9.
|Kirari
|10.
|Sultanpur Majra (SC)
|11.
|Nangloi Jat
|12.
|Mangol Puri (SC)
|13.
|Rohini
|14.
|Shalimar Bagh
|15.
|Shakur Basti
|16.
|Tri Nagar
|17.
|Wazirpur
|18.
|Model Town
|19.
|Sadar Bazar
|20.
|Chandni Chowk
|21.
|Matia Mahal
|22.
|Ballimaran
|23.
|Karol Bagh (SC)
|24.
|Patel Nagar (SC)
|25.
|Moti Nagar
|26.
|Madipur (SC)
|27.
|Rajouri Garden
|28.
|Hari Nagar
|29.
|Tilak Nagar
|30.
|Janakpuri
|31.
|Vikaspuri
|32.
|Uttam Nagar
|33.
|Dwarka
|34.
|Matiala
|35.
|Najafgarh
|36.
|Bijwasan
|37.
|Palam
|38.
|Delhi Cantonment
|39.
|Rajinder Nagar
|40.
|New Delhi
|41.
|Jangpura
|42.
|Kasturba Nagar
|43.
|Malviya Nagar
|44.
|R K Puram
|45.
|Mehrauli
|46.
|Chhatarpur
|47.
|Deoli (SC)
|48.
|Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
|49.
|Sangam Vihar
|50.
|Greater Kailash
|51.
|Kalkaji
|52.
|Tughlakabad
|53.
|Badarpur
|54.
|Okhla
|55.
|Trilokpuri (SC)
|56.
|Kondli (SC)
|57.
|Patparganj
|58.
|Laxmi Nagar
|59.
|Vishwas Nagar
|60.
|Krishna Nagar
|61.
|Gandhi Nagar
|62.
|Shahdara
|63.
|Seema Puri (SC)
|64.
|Rohtas Nagar
|65.
|Seelampur
|66.
|Ghonda
|67.
|Babarpur
|68.
|Gokalpur (SC)
|69.
|Mustafabad
|70.
|Karawal Nagar
Over 7,500 voters opt for home voting facility
It should be mentioned here that a total of 7,552 electors have also chosen the home voting facility for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This initiative aims to ensure that senior citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can exercise their right to vote from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the challenges of physically reaching polling stations.
The Election Commission's home voting facility is designed to empower elderly and differently-abled voters, making the electoral process more convenient and barrier-free. Election officials, along with security personnel, will visit the registered voters at their homes to facilitate the voting process in a secure and confidential manner.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025
The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.
