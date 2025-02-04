Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
  Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: List of all 70 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term, while both BJP and Congress are striving to dethrone the ruling party and take control of Delhi's government.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 18:37 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 18:37 IST
Delhi Assembly election: List of all 70 constituencies
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly election is set to take place on February 5, 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Over 15.5 million voters will exercise their franchise across 13,033 polling stations in the national capital. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and the EC has urged voters to arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process.

In a significant move to ensure maximum participation, the Election Commission has allowed people to vote even without a physical voter ID card, provided their name appears in the electoral roll. Any Indian citizen aged 18 or above as of January 1 of the electoral roll revision year is eligible to cast their vote, as per the Election Commission. 

Key election details

  • Total candidates: 699
  • Total Assembly seats: 70
  • End of current term: February 23, 2025

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has a total of 70 seats since the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. At present, 12 constituencies are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes. All the constituencies will go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The Election Commission of India has made extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth voting across all 70 constituencies.

List of all 70 constituencies going to polls on February 5

S.No. Constituencies
1. Nerela
2. Burari
3. Timarpur
4. Adarsh Nagar  
5. Badli 
6. Rithala 
7. Bawana 
8. Mundka
9. Kirari
10. Sultanpur Majra (SC) 
11. Nangloi Jat
12. Mangol Puri (SC)
13. Rohini
14. Shalimar Bagh
15. Shakur Basti
16. Tri Nagar
17. Wazirpur
18. Model Town
19. Sadar Bazar
20. Chandni Chowk
21. Matia Mahal
22. Ballimaran
23. Karol Bagh (SC)
24. Patel Nagar (SC)
25. Moti Nagar
26. Madipur (SC)
27. Rajouri Garden
28. Hari Nagar
29. Tilak Nagar
30. Janakpuri
31. Vikaspuri
32. Uttam Nagar
33. Dwarka
34. Matiala
35. Najafgarh
36. Bijwasan
37. Palam
38. Delhi Cantonment
39. Rajinder Nagar
40. New Delhi
41. Jangpura
42. Kasturba Nagar
43. Malviya Nagar
44. R K Puram
45. Mehrauli
46. Chhatarpur
47. Deoli (SC)
48. Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
49. Sangam Vihar
50. Greater Kailash
51. Kalkaji
52. Tughlakabad
53. Badarpur
54. Okhla
55. Trilokpuri (SC)
56. Kondli (SC)
57. Patparganj
58. Laxmi Nagar
59. Vishwas Nagar
60. Krishna Nagar
61. Gandhi Nagar
62. Shahdara
63. Seema Puri (SC)
64. Rohtas Nagar
65. Seelampur
66. Ghonda
67. Babarpur
68. Gokalpur (SC)
69. Mustafabad
70. Karawal Nagar

Over 7,500 voters opt for home voting facility

It should be mentioned here that a total of 7,552 electors have also chosen the home voting facility for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. This initiative aims to ensure that senior citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) can exercise their right to vote from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the challenges of physically reaching polling stations. 

The Election Commission's home voting facility is designed to empower elderly and differently-abled voters, making the electoral process more convenient and barrier-free. Election officials, along with security personnel, will visit the registered voters at their homes to facilitate the voting process in a secure and confidential manner.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are set to witness a triangular contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will aim for its third consecutive term, riding on its previous electoral successes. Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress are preparing to challenge AAP's dominance in the capital.

