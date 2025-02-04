Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: List of all 70 constituencies going to polls tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Assembly election is set to take place on February 5, 2025.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Over 15.5 million voters will exercise their franchise across 13,033 polling stations in the national capital. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and the EC has urged voters to arrive early to avoid long queues and ensure a smooth voting process.

In a significant move to ensure maximum participation, the Election Commission has allowed people to vote even without a physical voter ID card, provided their name appears in the electoral roll. Any Indian citizen aged 18 or above as of January 1 of the electoral roll revision year is eligible to cast their vote, as per the Election Commission.

Key election details

Total candidates: 699

Total Assembly seats: 70

End of current term: February 23, 2025

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has a total of 70 seats since the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. At present, 12 constituencies are reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled castes. All the constituencies will go to polls in a single phase on February 5. The Election Commission of India has made extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth voting across all 70 constituencies.

List of all 70 constituencies going to polls on February 5