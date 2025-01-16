Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates, fields Sumesh Gupta from Rohini

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress releases fourth list of 5 candidates.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress released its fourth list for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday (January 15), naming candidates in five constituencies. The list included Surender Kumar and Rahul Dhanak. Kumar will contest elections from the Bawana seat, which is reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) while Dhanak will contest elections from the Karol Bagh (reserved for SC). The other three names in the list included Sumesh Gupta, the candidate from Rohini, Virender Bidhuri from Tughlakabad and Arjun Bhadana from Badarpur.

With 5 names on the list, the Congress has thus declared 68 candidates out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats. On Tuesday (January 14), Congress released its third list of 16 candidates for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi. Former AAP MLA Dharam Pal Lakda, who joined Congress recently, has been fielded from Mundka. Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath has been fielded from Patel Nagar.

Congress had fielded Rajesh Gupta from the Kirari assembly constituency, Kunwar Karan Singh from Model Town, Prem Sharma from Hari Nagar, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri, Sushma Yadav from Najafgarh, Mange Ram from Palam, and Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram.

Similarly, Congress has fielded Ariba Khan from Okhla, Rajiv Chaudhury from Vishwas Nagar, Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar, Jagat Singh from Shahdara, and Bheesham Sharma from Ghonda.Congress has fielded Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kr Jayant from the Gokalpur assembly constituency.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.