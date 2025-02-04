Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BJP, AAP and Congress

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with nearly 700 candidates in the fray. The results will be declared on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to witness a contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress across 70 constituencies. AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance and welfare policies, while BJP is determined to return to power after over 25 years. Congress, on the other hand, aims to split AAP’s vote share across multiple constituencies.
Both AAP and Congress have announced their candidates for all 70 seats, while the BJP has declared candidates for 68 seats, leaving two seats for its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Let's check the full list of candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress.
Full list of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates
|S.No.
|Constituencies
|AAP Candidates
|BJP Candidates
|Congress Candidates
|1.
|Nerela
|Dinesh Bhardwaj
|Raj Karan Khatri
|Aruna Kumari
|2.
|Burari
|Sanjeev Jha
|Shailendra Kumar (JDU)
|Mangesh Tyagi
|3.
|Timarpur
|Surender Pal Singh
|Surya Prakash Khatri
|Lokendra Chaudhary
|4.
|Adarsh Nagar
|Mukesh Goel
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|Shivank Singhal
|5.
|Badli
|Ajesh Yadav
|Deepak Chaudhary
|Devendra Yadav
|6.
|Rithala
|Mohinder Goyal
|Kulwant Rana
|Sushant Mishra
|7.
|Bawana
|Jai Bhagwan
|Ravindra Kumar (Indraj)
|Surendra Kumar
|8.
|Mundka
|Jasbir Karala
|Gajendra Daral
|Dharam Pal Ladka
|9.
|Kirari
|Anil Jha
|Bajrang Shukla
|Rajesh Gupta
|10.
|Sultanpur Majra (SC)
|Mukesh Ahlawat
|Karam Singh Karma
|Jai Kishan
|11.
|Nangloi Jat
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|Rohit Chaudhary
|12.
|Mangol Puri (SC)
|Rakesh Jatav
|Raj Kumar Chauhan
|Hanuman Chauhan
|13.
|Rohini
|Pradeep Mittal
|Vijender Gupta
|Sumesh Gupta
|14.
|Shalimar Bagh
|Bandana Kumari
|Rekha Gupta
|Praveen Jain
|15.
|Shakur Basti
|Satyendra Jain
|Karnail Singh
|Satish Luthra
|16.
|Tri Nagar
|Preeti Tomar
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|Satendra Sharma
|17.
|Wazirpur
|Rajesh Gupta
|Poonam Sharma
|Ragini Nayak
|18.
|Model Town
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|Ashok Goel Kunwar
|Karan Singh
|19.
|Sadar Bazar
|Som Dutt
|Manoj Jindal
|Anil Bhardwaj
|20.
|Chandni Chowk
|Punardeep Singh
|Satish Jain
|Mudit Agarwal
|21.
|Matia Mahal
|Shoaib Iqbal
|Deepti Indora
|Aseem Ahmed Khan
|22.
|Ballimaran
|Imran Hussain
|Kamal Bagri
|Haroon Yusuf
|23.
|Karol Bagh (SC)
|Vishesh Ravi
|Dushyant Kr Gautam
|Rahul Dhanak
|24.
|Patel Nagar (SC)
|Parvesh Ratan
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|Krishna Tirath
|25.
|Moti Nagar
|Shiv Charan Goel
|Harish Khurana
|Rajendra Namdhari
|26.
|Madipur (SC)
|Rakhi Bidlan
|Urmila Gangwal
|JP Panwar
|27.
|Rajouri Garden
|Dhanwati Chandela
|Manjinder Sirsa
|Dharmpal Chandela
|28.
|Hari Nagar
|Raj Kumari Dhillon
|Shyam Sharma
|Prem Sharma
|29.
|Tilak Nagar
|Jarnail Singh
|Shweta Saini
|PS Bawa
|30.
|Janakpuri
|Pravin Kumar
|Ashish Sood
|Harbani Kaur
|31.
|Vikaspuri
|Mahinder Yadav
|Pankaj Singh
|Jitender Solanki
|32.
|Uttam Nagar
|Posh Balyan
|Pawan Sharma
|Mukesh Sharma
|33.
|Dwarka
|Vinay Mishra
|Pradyuman Rajput
|Adarsh Shastri
|34.
|Matiala
|Somesh Shaukeen
|Sandeep Sehrawat
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|35.
|Najafgarh
|Tarun Yadav
|Neelam Pahalwan
|Sushma Yadav
|36.
|Bijwasan
|Surendar Bhardwaj
|Kailash Gahlot
|Devender Sahrawat
|37.
|Palam
|Joginder Solanki
|Kuldeep Solanki
|Mange Ram
|38.
|Delhi Cantonment
|Virender Singh Kadian
|Bhuvan Tanwar
|Pradeep Kr Upamanyu
|39.
|Rajinder Nagar
|Durgesh Pathak
|Umang Bajaj
|Vineet Yadav
|40.
|New Delhi
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Parvesh Verma
|Sandeep Dikshit
|41.
|Jangpura
|Manish Sisodia
|Tarvinder Marwah
|Farhad Suri
|42.
|Kasturba Nagar
|Ramesh Pehalwan
|Neeraj Basoya
|Abhishek Dutt
|43.
|Malviya Nagar
|Somnath Bharti
|Satish Upadhyay
|Jitendra Kr Kochar
|44.
|R K Puram
|Pramila Tokas
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|Vishesh Tokas
|45.
|Mehrauli
|Mahendra Chaudhary
|Gajainder Yadav
|Pushpa Singh
|46.
|Chhatarpur
|Brahma Singh Tanwar
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|Rajinder Tanwar
|47.
|Deoli (SC)
|Prem Kr Chauhan
|Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV)
|Rajesh Chaouhan
|48.
|Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
|Ajay Dutt
|Khushiram Chunar
|Jay Prakash
|49.
|Sangam Vihar
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|Chandan Kumar Chaudhary
|Harsh Chaudhary
|50.
|Greater Kailash
|Saurabh Bhardwaj
|Sikha Rai
|Garvit Singhvi
|51.
|Kalkaji
|Atishi
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|Alka Lamba
|52.
|Tughlakabad
|Sahi Ram
|Rohtas Bidhuri
|Virender Bhiduri
|53.
|Badarpur
|Ram Singh Netaji
|Narayan Dutt Sharma
|Arjun Singh Bhadana
|54.
|Okhla
|Amanatullah Khan
|Manish Chaudhary
|Ariba Khan
|55.
|Trilokpuri (SC)
|Anjana Parcha
|Ravi Kant
|Amardeep
|56.
|Kondli (SC)
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Priyanka Gautam
|Akshay Kumar
|57.
|Patparganj
|Avadh Ojha
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|Anil Kumar
|58.
|Laxmi Nagar
|BB Tyagi
|Abhay Verma
|Sumit Sharma
|59.
|Vishwas Nagar
|Deepak Singhla
|Om Prakash Sharma
|Rajiv Chaudhary
|60.
|Krishna Nagar
|
Vikas Bagga
|Dr. Anil Goyal
|Gurcharan Singh
|61.
|Gandhi Nagar
|Naveen Choudhary
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|Kamal Arora
|62.
|Shahdara
|Jitendra Singh Shunty
|Sanjay Goyal
|Jagat Singh
|63.
|Seema Puri (SC)
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|Kr Rinku
|Rajesh Lilothia
|64.
|Rohtas Nagar
|Sarita Singh
|Jitender Mahajan
|Suresh Wati Chauhan
|65.
|Seelampur
|Zubair Chaudhary
|Anil Gaur
|Abdul Rehman
|66.
|Ghonda
|Gaurav Sharma
|Ajay Mahawar
|Bheesham Sharma
|67.
|Babarpur
|Gopal Rai
|Arvind Vasistha
|Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
|68.
|Gokalpur (SC)
|Surendra Kumar
|Praveen Nimesh
|Ishwar Bagri
|69.
|Mustafabad
|Adil Ahmad Khan
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|Ali Mahndi
|70.
|Karawal Nagar
|Manoj Tyagi
|Kapil Mishra
|Dr PK Mishra
What happened in 2020?
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.
The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.
The BJP had contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The eight winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).
