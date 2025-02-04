Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BJP, AAP and Congress

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV List of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with nearly 700 candidates in the fray. The results will be declared on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to witness a contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress across 70 constituencies. AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance and welfare policies, while BJP is determined to return to power after over 25 years. Congress, on the other hand, aims to split AAP’s vote share across multiple constituencies.

Both AAP and Congress have announced their candidates for all 70 seats, while the BJP has declared candidates for 68 seats, leaving two seats for its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Let's check the full list of candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress.

Full list of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates

S.No. Constituencies AAP Candidates BJP Candidates Congress Candidates 1. Nerela Dinesh Bhardwaj Raj Karan Khatri Aruna Kumari 2. Burari Sanjeev Jha Shailendra Kumar (JDU) Mangesh Tyagi 3. Timarpur Surender Pal Singh Surya Prakash Khatri Lokendra Chaudhary 4. Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia Shivank Singhal 5. Badli Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary Devendra Yadav 6. Rithala Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana Sushant Mishra 7. Bawana Jai Bhagwan Ravindra Kumar (Indraj) Surendra Kumar 8. Mundka Jasbir Karala Gajendra Daral Dharam Pal Ladka 9. Kirari Anil Jha Bajrang Shukla Rajesh Gupta 10. Sultanpur Majra (SC) Mukesh Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma Jai Kishan 11. Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen Rohit Chaudhary 12. Mangol Puri (SC) Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan Hanuman Chauhan 13. Rohini Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta Sumesh Gupta 14. Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta Praveen Jain 15. Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Karnail Singh Satish Luthra 16. Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta Satendra Sharma 17. Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Poonam Sharma Ragini Nayak 18. Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Ashok Goel Kunwar Karan Singh 19. Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Manoj Jindal Anil Bhardwaj 20. Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh Satish Jain Mudit Agarwal 21. Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal Deepti Indora Aseem Ahmed Khan 22. Ballimaran Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri Haroon Yusuf 23. Karol Bagh (SC) Vishesh Ravi Dushyant Kr Gautam Rahul Dhanak 24. Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan Raaj Kumar Anand Krishna Tirath 25. Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Harish Khurana Rajendra Namdhari 26. Madipur (SC) Rakhi Bidlan Urmila Gangwal JP Panwar 27. Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Manjinder Sirsa Dharmpal Chandela 28. Hari Nagar Raj Kumari Dhillon Shyam Sharma Prem Sharma 29. Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Shweta Saini PS Bawa 30. Janakpuri Pravin Kumar Ashish Sood Harbani Kaur 31. Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Pankaj Singh Jitender Solanki 32. Uttam Nagar Posh Balyan Pawan Sharma Mukesh Sharma 33. Dwarka Vinay Mishra Pradyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri 34. Matiala Somesh Shaukeen Sandeep Sehrawat Raghuvinder Shokeen 35. Najafgarh Tarun Yadav Neelam Pahalwan Sushma Yadav 36. Bijwasan Surendar Bhardwaj Kailash Gahlot Devender Sahrawat 37. Palam Joginder Solanki Kuldeep Solanki Mange Ram 38. Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Bhuvan Tanwar Pradeep Kr Upamanyu 39. Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak Umang Bajaj Vineet Yadav 40. New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Sandeep Dikshit 41. Jangpura Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Marwah Farhad Suri 42. Kasturba Nagar Ramesh Pehalwan Neeraj Basoya Abhishek Dutt 43. Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay Jitendra Kr Kochar 44. R K Puram Pramila Tokas Anil Kumar Sharma Vishesh Tokas 45. Mehrauli Mahendra Chaudhary Gajainder Yadav Pushpa Singh 46. Chhatarpur Brahma Singh Tanwar Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Tanwar 47. Deoli (SC) Prem Kr Chauhan Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV) Rajesh Chaouhan 48. Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Ajay Dutt Khushiram Chunar Jay Prakash 49. Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Chandan Kumar Chaudhary Harsh Chaudhary 50. Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj Sikha Rai Garvit Singhvi 51. Kalkaji Atishi Ramesh Bidhuri Alka Lamba 52. Tughlakabad Sahi Ram Rohtas Bidhuri Virender Bhiduri 53. Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma Arjun Singh Bhadana 54. Okhla Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhary Ariba Khan 55. Trilokpuri (SC) Anjana Parcha Ravi Kant Amardeep 56. Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar Priyanka Gautam Akshay Kumar 57. Patparganj Avadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi Anil Kumar 58. Laxmi Nagar BB Tyagi Abhay Verma Sumit Sharma 59. Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singhla Om Prakash Sharma Rajiv Chaudhary 60. Krishna Nagar Vikas Bagga Dr. Anil Goyal Gurcharan Singh 61. Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary Arvinder Singh Lovely Kamal Arora 62. Shahdara Jitendra Singh Shunty Sanjay Goyal Jagat Singh 63. Seema Puri (SC) Veer Singh Dhingan Kr Rinku Rajesh Lilothia 64. Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh Jitender Mahajan Suresh Wati Chauhan 65. Seelampur Zubair Chaudhary Anil Gaur Abdul Rehman 66. Ghonda Gaurav Sharma Ajay Mahawar Bheesham Sharma 67. Babarpur Gopal Rai Arvind Vasistha Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan 68. Gokalpur (SC) Surendra Kumar Praveen Nimesh Ishwar Bagri 69. Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan Mohan Singh Bisht Ali Mahndi 70. Karawal Nagar Manoj Tyagi Kapil Mishra Dr PK Mishra

What happened in 2020?

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

The BJP had contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The eight winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Key constituencies and 10 big contests to watch out for

Also Read: Delhi election: From 30,000 police personnel to CCTVs, check security arrangements for tomorrow