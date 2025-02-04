Tuesday, February 04, 2025
     
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Complete constituency-wise candidate list of BJP, AAP and Congress

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi is set to witness fierce contest as AAP, BJP, and Congress vie for power. Let's check the complete list of candidates from each party for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Feb 04, 2025 16:12 IST, Updated : Feb 04, 2025 17:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV List of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with nearly 700 candidates in the fray. The results will be declared on February 8. The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are set to witness a contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress across 70 constituencies. AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, highlighting its governance and welfare policies, while BJP is determined to return to power after over 25 years. Congress, on the other hand, aims to split AAP’s vote share across multiple constituencies.

Both AAP and Congress have announced their candidates for all 70 seats, while the BJP has declared candidates for 68 seats, leaving two seats for its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Let's check the full list of candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress. 

Full list of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates  

S.No. Constituencies AAP Candidates BJP Candidates Congress Candidates
1. Nerela Dinesh Bhardwaj  Raj Karan Khatri  Aruna Kumari
2. Burari Sanjeev Jha Shailendra Kumar (JDU)  Mangesh Tyagi
3. Timarpur Surender Pal Singh  Surya Prakash Khatri Lokendra Chaudhary
4. Adarsh Nagar   Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia Shivank Singhal
5. Badli    Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary   Devendra Yadav
6. Rithala  Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana  Sushant Mishra
7. Bawana  Jai Bhagwan Ravindra Kumar (Indraj)  Surendra Kumar
8. Mundka  Jasbir Karala Gajendra Daral  Dharam Pal Ladka
9. Kirari Anil Jha Bajrang Shukla Rajesh Gupta
10. Sultanpur Majra (SC)   Mukesh Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma Jai Kishan
11. Nangloi Jat   Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen Rohit Chaudhary
12. Mangol Puri (SC)  Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan Hanuman Chauhan
13. Rohini Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta Sumesh Gupta
14. Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari  Rekha Gupta Praveen Jain
15. Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Karnail Singh Satish Luthra
16. Tri Nagar Preeti Tomar   Tilak Ram Gupta Satendra Sharma
17. Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta  Poonam Sharma Ragini Nayak
18. Model Town  Akhilesh Pati Tripathi   Ashok Goel Kunwar Karan Singh
19. Sadar Bazar Som Dutt   Manoj Jindal Anil Bhardwaj
20. Chandni Chowk Punardeep Singh  Satish Jain  Mudit Agarwal
21. Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal  Deepti Indora  Aseem Ahmed Khan
22. Ballimaran  Imran Hussain   Kamal Bagri Haroon Yusuf
23. Karol Bagh (SC)  Vishesh Ravi  Dushyant Kr Gautam Rahul Dhanak
24. Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan  Raaj Kumar Anand  Krishna Tirath
25. Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel   Harish Khurana Rajendra Namdhari
26. Madipur (SC) Rakhi Bidlan  Urmila Gangwal  JP Panwar
27. Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela  Manjinder Sirsa  Dharmpal Chandela
28. Hari Nagar Raj Kumari Dhillon   Shyam Sharma Prem Sharma
29. Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh  Shweta Saini  PS Bawa
30. Janakpuri Pravin Kumar  Ashish Sood  Harbani Kaur
31. Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav   Pankaj Singh Jitender Solanki
32. Uttam Nagar  Posh Balyan Pawan Sharma   Mukesh Sharma
33. Dwarka Vinay Mishra  Pradyuman Rajput  Adarsh Shastri
34. Matiala Somesh Shaukeen   Sandeep Sehrawat Raghuvinder Shokeen
35. Najafgarh  Tarun Yadav   Neelam Pahalwan Sushma Yadav
36. Bijwasan  Surendar Bhardwaj   Kailash Gahlot Devender Sahrawat
37. Palam Joginder Solanki   Kuldeep Solanki Mange Ram
38. Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian  Bhuvan Tanwar Pradeep Kr Upamanyu
39. Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak  Umang Bajaj  Vineet Yadav
40. New Delhi  Arvind Kejriwal  Parvesh Verma  Sandeep Dikshit
41. Jangpura Manish Sisodia  Tarvinder Marwah  Farhad Suri
42. Kasturba Nagar Ramesh Pehalwan   Neeraj Basoya Abhishek Dutt
43. Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti  Satish Upadhyay  Jitendra Kr Kochar
44. R K Puram Pramila Tokas   Anil Kumar Sharma Vishesh Tokas
45. Mehrauli Mahendra Chaudhary   Gajainder Yadav Pushpa Singh
46. Chhatarpur Brahma Singh Tanwar   Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Tanwar
47. Deoli (SC) Prem Kr Chauhan  Deepak Tanwar (LJP-RV) Rajesh Chaouhan
48. Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Ajay Dutt  Khushiram Chunar  Jay Prakash
49. Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Chandan Kumar Chaudhary  Harsh Chaudhary
50. Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj  Sikha Rai Garvit Singhvi
51. Kalkaji Atishi   Ramesh Bidhuri Alka Lamba
52. Tughlakabad Sahi Ram  Rohtas Bidhuri Virender Bhiduri
53. Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma Arjun Singh Bhadana
54. Okhla  Amanatullah Khan  Manish Chaudhary  Ariba Khan
55. Trilokpuri (SC) Anjana Parcha  Ravi Kant Amardeep
56. Kondli (SC) Kuldeep Kumar  Priyanka Gautam  Akshay Kumar
57. Patparganj Avadh Ojha  Ravinder Singh Negi  Anil Kumar
58. Laxmi Nagar BB Tyagi   Abhay Verma Sumit Sharma
59. Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singhla   Om Prakash Sharma Rajiv Chaudhary
60. Krishna Nagar

Vikas Bagga

 Dr. Anil Goyal  Gurcharan Singh
61. Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary   Arvinder Singh Lovely Kamal Arora
62. Shahdara Jitendra Singh Shunty  Sanjay Goyal Jagat Singh
63. Seema Puri (SC) Veer Singh Dhingan  Kr Rinku Rajesh Lilothia
64. Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh  Jitender Mahajan Suresh Wati Chauhan
65. Seelampur  Zubair Chaudhary  Anil Gaur  Abdul Rehman
66. Ghonda Gaurav Sharma   Ajay Mahawar Bheesham Sharma
67. Babarpur Gopal Rai  Arvind Vasistha Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
68. Gokalpur (SC) Surendra Kumar  Praveen Nimesh Ishwar Bagri
69. Mustafabad Adil Ahmad Khan   Mohan Singh Bisht Ali Mahndi
70. Karawal Nagar Manoj Tyagi   Kapil Mishra Dr PK Mishra

What happened in 2020? 

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi. 

The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

The BJP had contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The eight winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Key constituencies and 10 big contests to watch out for

Also Read: Delhi election: From 30,000 police personnel to CCTVs, check security arrangements for tomorrow

